We want united, peaceful Nigeria -Clergy

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Director, Connectional Ministries Rev Phillip Micah Dopah has emphasize the need for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

He disclose this during the 39th Session of the Southern Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church UMC held UMC Church No.1, Zing.

“It is high time for President Muhammadu Buhari administration knew the difference between military and Democratic rule by adhering to the clarion call from Nigerians for restructuring and safe our Nation that is already a failed state.

“The peace we were enjoying has been jeopardized. We need peace in our land.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to end the high rate of Kidnappings, hunger, banditry, corruption, nepotism, herdsmen-farmers clashes, and empty propaganda.

“I am calling on Nigerians as a Nation to return to God and render our hearts in earnest to avoid eminent supernatural calamity. Let us as a Nation stop celebrating sin, evil, wickedness and lies.

He appreciated God for the gift of church and the fallen heroes of blessed memory especially the late Bishop Done Peter Dabale and late Bishop Kefas Kane Mavula, for their sacrifice and commitment and leaders of the Conference for the Unity of purpose and spirit of Teamwork.

He called on the people of the Conference to keep and sustain a good relationship with the State Government under the leadership of Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku, for him to complete his tenure well.

“Let us also pray for President Muhammadu Buhari for the fear of God and for God to use him to end Challenges that are beyond his control for the good of our nation.

He called on the State Government to look into the issue of Salaries of Teachers and Local government Staff.

“I pray and lift up the Government of Taraba State to God’s throne of grace for open heaven and open doors, for her to end the cry and wipe away tears from the eyes of Primary School Teachers and Local government Staff as well as pensioners, just as that of Secondary Schools and State Workers.

Earlier, in his sermon, the Conference Chaplain and District Superintendent, Iware District, Rev. Abbo Wakili, spoke on the Theme of the Year: Without Holiness, No One Will See The Lord.

He centered his message on completeness.

“Holiness means completeness, if there is something in your life that is not complete, that means not complete.

He said that God created Adam and was complete, but they failed and they become incomplete.

“God sent his son Jesus Christ to the world to complete his message. God brought His kingdom to the earth.

He described the Southern Conference of UMC as a complete Conference.

“We have come to decide what should be complete in the Southern Conference – he said.

The occasion was witnessed by top Government Officials, Traditional Rulers, Local Government Chairmen amongst others.

