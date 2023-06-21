We want govt to support the real NGOs in so many ways -Ebierebo Motajo

Can we meet you?

I am Ambassador (Dr) Mrs. Ebierebo Success Motajo JP, the founder of Lasisi Charity Foundation.

What year was your NGO established?

It was established in 2013.

Can you tell us about your journey so far with the NGO?

The Lasisi Charity Foundation that we are talking we are talking about is my mother’s name so I grew up with a mother that love to do charity work because she has a place that people use to come we the Ijaw people from Bayelsa state we know how to do this traditional massage no matter anyhow that you are sick, irrespective of the the hospital anywhere they brought you from if you come into our house you will be healed by going back, so even though people don’t have money as you come to that house my mother will treat you without no money and she will even discharge you and can even give you the last food in the house, she takes care of her patients so when I was growing up I use to tell her this things you are doing they are not business it is better to turn it to a charity home said no it is a gift from God even though somebody does not have money you have to take care of that patient so when I grew up I thought about it that I will like to use her name to open an organization and follow her footsteps so I started this NGO since 2000 I have been doing it before I already started the NGO and you know a lot of women, a lot of broken homes so I thought about it and also child trafficking.

Can you tell us about your mission?

Well, my mission is to see how we are going to touch lives of people, mostly Nigerian women because our Nigeria Women are working. They have husbands too; how much are their husbands earning? They (their wives) have to work to support the homes. So, if women are not empowered, we don’t have a nation and we have a lot widows and what they are going through in life once they lose their husbands there will be no families to support them, and before you know it, the children go astray and we will have so many problems in this country because the youths of this country don’t have jobs. There are so many things to rely on; that is why I say my NGO is for the teenage mothers. We also help Nigerian youths so that they will not take them abroad.

Can you tell us about your vision?

The vision is to see how we partner with the Federal Government and see how we can help our Nigerian youths.

What do you do at Lasisi Charity Foundation?

Well, right now, the programmes that I have at hand, I partner with the UN to see how I can flag off in two months’ time about the trafficking by talking to a lot youths who are lured and deceived into travelling abroad.

Why do you involve in ending trafficking?

There is a lot that is going on with our Nigeria youths now. So, we need to see how we are going to enlighten the youths for them to readjust not to be lured into travelling abroad for jobs and at the end of the day, when they get to that place, they were deceived into doing another thing. We need to enlighten them for changes to have a good goal to be able to succeed in Nigeria.

Can you tell us about your empowerment programmes?

I have done so many empowerment programmes by teaching the youths how to do Catering, tie and die even the widows, we give them empowerment; train them so that they can start on their own. Though they are widows, they can still do something not to depend on anybody before they will take care of their children.

How many projects have you executed so far through your organization?

I have done so many projects. You can go to our website and see the things I have done.

Can you tell us about your passion drive?

I love to touch lives, it is inborn; I did not merit it. My parents-my father and mother, love to touch lives. So, I grew up with it.

What made you to start an NGO?

I told you it was inborn from my mother and right from my childhood because the way my parents used to do to outsiders. When my mother cooked, the whole of the area will come to eat our food. We have a big bowl full of water that we fetch and keep. Anybody that wanted to bathe will come and take the water because it is cool; there is nobody that does not know my mother at Surulere and Idi-Oro Lagos where I was brought up.

What were you doing before you started an NGO?

I was a business woman.

Can you tell us about your challenges while running your NGO?

The challenges are so much because you have nobody to support you; just a few friends; So, I am running this NGO because of the passion I love to touch lives in my life, I have been saying right from my childhood that when I grow up I am going to use my mother’s name to start my own NGO and to God be the glory, the dream came to pass before my mother died.

What are your experiences while running your NGO?

A lot of experiences because the challenges will be the people you are helping even go to the police. There was a rape case that I was handling at Mile 2; a girl selling groundnuts was raped by a security working at Julius Berger in 2008 , we took the case to Orile Police station and at the end of the day, there was a Court we want to receive the case to even the parents will say they want their children to get to a situation that they will not see a man to marry them because of the rape issues, these are the challenges we want to take care of the challenges are much.

Do you get support from individuals, corporate organizations and government?

Well, I have not got any support from any one of them, it is just me and my husband and some few friends. I love to touch lives; when we have a problem, they will just come in say OK, they will just support; that’s the way I do it.

What and what do you want government to do to support your NGO?

We want government to come in and support the NGO in so many ways. For instance, I have a land that I am building for old people; in our culture, Nigerians don’t believe in old people’s homes, we believe in keeping our old people and taking care of them, when we know we will not have time to take care of them, our tradition we don’t believe in old people’s homes, they should see that old people’s homes are good oriented for the old people.

What are your expectations from this new administration in power in relative to what you are doing?

We want the government to support the real NGO; we are the real NGO and we are doing the real work.

How do you restore hope to the less privileged?

We restore hope to them by putting smiles into their face

How many lives have you impacted so far through your NGO?

Well, in my own little ways, I have done so many that I cannot give account.

How do you reach out to the less privileged in the society?

People always contact us like this community in Abuja, Soka community, everybody knows Lasisi Charity Foundation in Abuja they know it in Lagos too at Surulere there so will come and fill form come and have some favour from the NGO. There was a lady that have birth at Ikorodu the husband was not bouyant enough at that period the wife was kept at the reception, the fee was 280,000 the husband was able to raise 120,000 they could not discharge her, some NGO the husband contacted us and we supported them before the husband could get back to the hospital back the wife ran away with the baby so involved police this are the issues we undergo we go out of our ways to see how we can help

What is your focus?

my focus is just in two months I am going to flag off this child trafficking, a lot of our Nigeria youths are suffering outside Nigeria in the name that they want to go and work there so we are doing campaigns now, the Federal Government need to into it.

Where and where do you want to do your campaign?

I am going to do it in Lagos, I will do it in Abuja and I am choosing the six geopolitical zoon so that we can enlighten the people in rural areas, it is from those areas that they are picking all these Nigeria youths they will deceive them to work at the end of the day they take them for something else.

Who and who is involved in the campaign?

So many NGOs have started coming up with us and we are going to write to so many embassies soon to see how they can support us.

Do you have support from the government?

I am going to write to the Minister of Finance, they are going now, anyone coming now we will reverse our letters back to them.

For a better society