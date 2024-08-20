We ‘ve saved Nigeria billions of naira–NSC

The Executive Secretary (ES) of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Pius Akutah, said it has saved Nigeria from spending billions of Naira by performing its statutory roles and functions.

Akutah said this on Sunday at a maiden visit to Kaduna to interact with the council’s staff and the State Shippers Association (KSSA)

He said that the council’s dispute resolution mechanism was effective and it has bolstered its operations.

According to Akutah, complaints such as loss of cargoes and charges accompanied by it from owners, among other issues, were handled professionally and resolved by the council.

He also said that revamping the rail transportation, which was on course by the President Bola Tinubu administration would go a long way in ensuring a viable means of moving cargoes from the sea port to land.

Akutah said, “Rail transportation is the best and most effective and cheaper means of transporting cargoes from the hinterland to the sea port.”

He recalled that the council and the Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC) had signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance rail transport integration in ports.

Akutah explained that the collaboration was aimed at tackling the challenges of rail transportation costs and promote the use of rail systems for efficient cargo movement.

The executive secretary disclosed that there were ongoing discussions by the Federal Government on the repair and use of the old light gauge, which would be dedicated for cargo movements alone.

He stated that, however expensive the rail system was, it was crucial to build rail lines, extolling efforts to revamp them by the Federal Government.

Describing the shippers association as a critical component of what the council does, he said, they protect their interests to ensure they are very strong and work to support the activities of trade in the country.

Akutah said, “We are working to see how the national body of the shippers association is put together so they continue the good work they are doing.”

Speaking on the Cargo Defence Fund (CDF), he said the initiative provides comprehensive legal and technical support to importers and exporters.

They include services like litigation loans, foreign legal representation, and risk management advice.

He added that the CDF would ensure that cargoes were protected and business thrived.

Akutah also commented on the Bill for an Act to repeal the NSC Act and enact the Shipping and Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill and Related Matter.

He said it aims to empower the NSC to effectively regulate the shipping industry, protect the interests of shippers, and promote economic growth.

According to him, the proposed legislation would bring about the much-needed transparency, accountability, and efficiency to the sector.

It will also strengthen the council’s regulatory powers, reducing costs, increasing competition, and improving service delivery.

Akutah reassured the association of Tinubu’s commitment in giving the country a brand new maritime sector that does not deal only with maritime activities but beyond the blue economy.

Also, the President of the KSSA, Augustine Achilike, said the NSC in state has over the years, performed extremely well especially in the development of Inland Dry Port (IDP) and bringing shipping to their doorstep.

He added that the council has conducted over six massive awareness seminars and workshop on the importance of trade facilitation in the hinterland and neighboring countries.

Achilike also said that IDP has formed all clearing facilities and government agencies that their members need not to go to Lagos port to clear goods.

He equally said their major challenge was the revitalisation of the railway system, which would reduce cost, time and increase volumes in their business.

Achilike also solicited for an office by the council to assist in their operations, programmes and registration activities.

The president also urged the council to activate the national association for them to speak in one voice and support the NSC policy.

He thanked Akuteh for the visit, stressing that it would go a long way in boosting their morale to do more for development of shippers and the economy of the nation in general.