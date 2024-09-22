We value your service to the nation, Akpabio felicitates First Lady @ 64

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has congratulated the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on her 64th birthday.

The First Lady celebrated her birthday on Saturday, 21 September 2024.

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh described Senator Oluremi’s life as a testament to dedication, compassion and service to the nation.

He said, “On behalf of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the entire National Assembly, my family and constituents, I extend warmest congratulations to you on your 64th birthday. Your Excellency, your life has been a testament to dedication, compassion, and service to our great nation.

“As a seasoned politician, senator and former First Lady of Lagos state and now Nigeria, your contributions to the empowerment of women, youth development, and education are invaluable.

“Your commitment to humanitarian causes and philanthropy has positively impacted countless lives.

“Your remarkable journey, from your early days as a senator representing Lagos Central to becoming the First Lady of Nigeria, inspires us all. Your leadership and vision have made a significant difference in our country.

“On this special day, I wish you good health, joy and continued strength as you continue to strengthen the home front and support your husband and our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda. May your birthday be filled with love, laughter, and celebration.

“Happy 64th birthday, First Lady, Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, OON” the statement read.

