We remain focused, undeterred by your resignation, Obidient group replies Okupe, Balami, Okonkwo

The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has reiterated their support for the former Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, stating that he is still the best man who can bring the much needed change in the country.

The Group made this known in reaction to the recent departures of his former allies, Director-General, Peter Obi Campaign Council, Chief Doyin Okupe and spokesmen, Isaac Balami and Kenneth Okonkwo, from the party but urged all supporters of his campaign to remain stadefast as his vision to build a New Nigeria, will certainly be actuallized.

In a Statement on Monday by the co-convener, Tochukwu Ezeoke, the group said it is aimed at working strategically towards to ensure his victory at future elections.

He hailed Obi as a leader with integrity and empathy for the people; a leader who puts the unity and stability of Nigeria above his personal political ambitions.

Ezeoke said, “we acknowledge the recent departures of key supporters such as Dr. Doyin Okupe, Engr. Isaac Balami, and Barr. Kenneth Okonkwo. We respect their commitment to a great Nigeria, advocating for a grassroots political party and a decisive leader with integrity.

“Indeed, Peter Obi’s decision remains that leadership must desist from actions that would plunge the country into chaos.

“Peter Obi and the Obidient Movement did not have access to unlimited state resources for the 2023 election, relying instead on the support of Nigerians at home and abroad. Peter Obi’s foremost concern is the safety and well-being of ordinary Nigerians, even above his political aspirations. The stability of Nigeria is more important than the ambitions of any single candidate.

“In response to the 2023 election results, while some supporters called for radical action, Peter Obi wisely chose to engage the system, thereby exposing its flaws. His June 5th, 2024, message reaffirmed the Obidient movement’s independence from the Labour Party, ensuring the continuity of our goal to transform Nigeria from a consumer to a producer nation.

“Our focus remains on ending the misgovernance of Tinubu’s APC government, as they cannot lead Nigeria to the promised land. Peter Obi is actively building strategic alliances aimed at unseating Tinubu and rebuilding Nigeria in the nearest future to situate Nigeria in the global comity of productive nations

“The philosophy behind the Obidient Movement, established in 2018, has guided our efforts from the Atiku/Obi campaign in 2019 through the LP/Obidient campaign in 2022-2023. Despite the Obi/Datti mandate being stolen in February 2023, our structure is diligently working towards future elections.

“We urge all Obidients who desire a new and better Nigeria to remain steadfast, continue and deepen their engagements with families and neighbors on what a new Nigeria should look like and the rough path to it.” he said.

Ezeoke said there will be more resignations in future but that with the collaborative efforts of the support groups and the Nigerian people who have continued to support Obi, the dream for a New Nigeria will be actuallized.