We recorded successes against crude oil theft in Delta- Navy Commander

Commodore Chindo Yahaya , outgoing Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta, says the Base recorded resounding successes against crude oil theft and other maritime crimes in its Areas of Operations.

Yahaya disclosed this during a farewell parade organised in his honour at the Warri Naval Base.

The commander who assumed office on May 2, 2023 as the 13th commander of the NNS Delta, said in spite of the myriad of challenges on ground then, he recorded resounding successes.

According to him, some of the achievements recorded under his watch included the destruction of illegal refining sites and arrest of sea piracy/robbers.

”The NNS Delta also participated in various clearance operations and exercises in line with the Base’s mandate of securing the maritime environment to enhance economic activities.

“I am happy to inform you that our collective efforts and commitment brought about commendable reduction in crude oil theft and other maritime crimes.

“The Base anti-crude oil theft operations recorded success in the destruction of illegal refining sites in our areas of operations.

“During the period under review, the Base destroyed various illegal refining sites, and storage facilities containing stolen crude oil and illegally refined Automated Gasoline Oil (AGO).

“Between May 2023 to date, the Base patrolled for about 21,630 hours resulting in the deactivation of illegal refining sites and handling of stolen crude oil”, he said.

Yahaya said that the Base anti-crude oil theft apprehended several suspects with offences bordering on crude oil theft and improper documentations.

He said that some vessels were also apprehended, and consequently handed over to the anti-graft agency and other relevant authorities for prosecution.

Yahaya said that deployment of swamp buggies had successfully discouraged the operations of illegal bunkering in its areas of operations.

“The last swamp buggy operations we conducted between Aug. 20 and Sept. 23, 2023, recorded a total of about 105,000 litres of stolen crude oil and 18,000 litres of illegal refined AGO.

“This is indeed a testament to the laudable performance of this Base in the period under review.

“For this, I am sincerely grateful to the dedication and commitment of all officers and ratings of the Base. I urged you to extend the same and even more to the incoming Commander,” he said.

The outgone commander expressed gratitude to the Delta government, the military and para-military agencies within the NNS Delta areas of operations.

He said that the inter-agency cooperation and synergy had sustained peace in the Base’s areas of operations.

Yhaya enjoined the officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Base to be loyal, focused and determined in the discharged of their duties in line with the CNS’ strategic directives.

He implored their continuous discipline, perseverance and adherence to all extant rules and regulations guiding their conducts as officers and ratings of the Nigerian Navy.

Responding, Commodore Muhsin Abba, the incoming Commander, encouraged the personnel to discharge their duties in accordance with the mandates of the Nigerian Navy.

He urged them to be disciplined, obedient, and loyal and should not collaborate with anybody that undermines the economic activities of the country.

“As you know, oil is the mainstay of our economy and anything that will impede the production of oil within our areas of operations is going to be stopped.

“We will ensure that the mandate is pursued to the best of our ability,” Abba assured.

The highlight of the event was the signing of the handover note, lowering/hoisting of the pennant, presentation of the unit flag and inauguration of the car park at the Base.

In attendance were representatives from the various military and para-military agencies, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency among others.