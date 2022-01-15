We need to pray, have one mind to have good leaders in Nigeria –Prophet Timothy

Prophet Collins Timothy, the General Overseer of Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry International, Ijegun Lagos in this interview with CHINYERE IKEANYI, talks about what it entails for Nigeria to have good leadership. He also speaks on the need for Nigerians to move close to God so as to be free from any form of danger. Excerpt:

Nigeria needs a good leader. How do you think we can achieve good leadership in the country?

On that, we need to pray to God. If you can check from the onset, the people who are ruling this country are rotating; they have tried severally and they have failed severally, If we can come with one mind and pray, then God will lift up someone. Those who have been ruling us for years have not given us anything.

On the other hand, the division has always given us a problem. Take for example where an Igbo man wants to come for leadership; they will be like 20 dragging a presidential seat. If they can work with one mind, they will pick one person that will stand in for them. The same thing with Yoruba and Hausa; if they can make up their mind in this form, they can stand a good leader.

Everybody wants to be a president not that they are coming to give people a good standard of living, they are not coming to rule the way it will benefit the people, but they are coming there for their own pocket and that is the reason everybody is dragging for a leadership position. Leadership position should not be dragged; it is by election and should be chosen by God.

Could that be the reason for the high level of insecurity in the country?

That is the reason in the sense that if this man is on the seat of leadership position, others would like to frustrate him so that he will be a failure.

Did you know that together we stand divided we fall? If people can pray very well and understand well, when somebody gets there as a leader, the rest can be subordinate to assist him instead of frustrating his efforts and causing troubles that will lead to insecurity in the society

Our youths of today are into drugs. What do you think is responsible? What is your advice?

It is not the issue of government, it is an individual thing. Before now, some youths do conductor jobs to live, while some go around picking things in the dust bin and selling in order to make a living. Some do other handwork to earn a living; they never steal, they never kill and they never commit murder. When the internet has not come, people are still living and succeeding.

So, the high taste in a man’s life is responsible for all these. He is being carried away like what is written in the book of James, Chapter 1, verses 14 and 15: “They are being carried away because of lust. If you keep your head and become obedient to yourself, you will become successful in life.

It is not all the youths that are lazy, the lazy ones end up doing all manner of evil things such as getting involved in drugs. The moment a youth is hard working, the thought of involving in drugs and killing fellow human beings will be far from such a youth.

Several reports show that the year 2021 was a challenging year. What is your advice to Nigerians this year?

In 2018 that broke up 2019 when we were observing our supper night, l saw the spirit of death; l saw a disease that will come in and take life, it was in our Facebook. I said l saw people walking and they will be falling and they will be dying and l said if they calculate people that die when l was born it will not measure the ones that will die in 2019 and l said the name of the sickness is called Coro. l told them that we will never lose anyone in Olive Mountain, l told them that another disease is coming in 2020 as corona is going, there is another disease that is coming; the disease will expand in 2022. The biggest disease that will expand in the world will be in 2023.

The disease will bring boils all over; people will lose their lives, but those who are in the Lord will not suffer the disease.

Can you give a background of how you came to know the Lord?

When l was growing up, l saw the vision and when l related them to my mother, she understood and she was guiding my footsteps.

I was aware that God was calling me, but l did not want to answer, then l said l can support anyone who wants to work for God, but not me going into a full-time ministry,

This continues until one day l ran into the hand of ritualists; they dealt with me and l was eventually taken to the hospital because they could not destroy me because the Lord was with me.

I was in a coma for some time; it was during that period that God told me that He will heal me of the problem l had with one of my eyes if only l will surrender to him. Eventually, l surrendered and since that time, God has been manifesting himself in my life and in the ministry.

As a man of God, how do you describe the church in Nigeria?

One thing about churches in Nigeria is that we have those who are called and those who called themselves. Those who are called do the real work they are sent for and they must not do anything out of righteousness, holiness and purity before God, while those who are not called before God they go in diabolical ways in order to lift up things.

The church is not meant for business purposes, it is meant to win and nurture souls for Christ so that they will inherit the kingdom of God.

Today, the division is in all our Churches. We preach our own doctrine the way it will suit us; we don’t preach the way it will suit everyone, when we preach the way it will suit everyone, such preaching cannot give one eternal life. People should avoid speaking against the man of God and that is one of the problems facing the church of God.

For a better society