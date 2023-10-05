We must implement programmes with lasting effect, Makinde tasks appointees

.As govt holds three-day retreat

Oyo State Governor ‘Seyi Makinde has tasked critical stakeholders in his administration to be diligent, prudent and innovative so as to deliver on the administration’s mandate of engendering sustainable development in the state.

This was as the Governor advocated effective synergy among all key players across different Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the government, noting that this remained the only way the government would be able to implement policies and programmes that will have a lasting positive impact on the people.

Governor Makinde stated this on Wednesday at the Conference Centre of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, during his opening address at a three-day leadership retreat for political appointees, including members of the State Executive Council, Special Advisers, Executive Assistants and Chairmen of Agencies/Parastatals, among others.

Declaring the event open, the Governor said: “I want to use these opening remarks to answer two questions; why are we having an Oyo State Government Executive Retreat? Is it to get away from our issues in town, since we are here at IITA, a diplomatic environment? What should we expect from this retreat? At the end of these two and a half days, what would you have gotten?

“Answering these questions will set the tone for this event and even guide the facilitators and speakers in making their presentations. Every project must start with a goal and then you mark out your objectives on the goal.

“So, let me answer the first question, why are we having the Oyo State Government Executive Retreat. It is an opportunity for all of us here as decision-makers to rub minds together and develop strategies that will facilitate the success of Omituntun 2.0 agenda.

“At this point I would say that nobody should be a stranger to the Oyo State Roadmap for Sustainable to Development, 2023-2027.

“For some of you that we have been working together, we kept talking about the vision, so I believe that a majority of us here would know what is in that roadmap. But I have not had the opportunity to share with everyone as a group the vision behind those strategic plans.

“So, this retreat would afford me the opportunity to share the three keys behind Omituntun 2.0 with you all.

“To the second question, what do you expect from this retreat? For those of you who have seen the programme of the day, it promises to be an interesting session, my expectation is that you take note and apply things learnt from the retreat in your various ministries, departments and agencies.”

Governor Makinde, while speaking on the theme “Exploring the Implementation of the Oyo State Roadmap for Sustainable Development 2023 -2027,” equally urged the political appointees to develop strategies that will facilitate the quick delivery of the roadmap sustainable development agenda also known as Omituntun 2.0.

According to him, residents of the state “are expecting more dividends of democracy within the short time of our second term in office,” even as he promised to continue to deliver on policies, projects as well as activities that will have a long term effect on the people of the state.

The governor, who maintained that his administration is still operating the four pillars of economic expansion, security, education and health, explained that the government only added the components of tourism and solid minerals development to the drive to expand the economy of the state.

The governor equally explained that the agenda of Omituntun 2.0 is to consolidate on the achievements recorded by the administration under Omituntun 1.0, stating that more efforts would be required to deliver on his electioneering promises to the people, who aligned with his commitment to upgrade Omituntun 1.0.

He enjoined the appointees to always collaborate with relevant ministries and agencies and play their parts in ensuring the delivery of the promises.

Delivering his paper, the lead speaker, Mr. Niyi Yusuf, who spoke on the main topic of the retreat, “Adaptive Leadership Strategies in an Uncertain Time,” said that successful leaders are those that navigate their time even in times of crisis.

The keynote speaker and CEO of the FirstBank Group, Dr Sola Adeduntan, who was represented by Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, advised the appointees to set up strategies and practices that can be used to overcome obstacles and accomplish meaningful changes in line with the mission and vision of the state.

He urged the appointees to be dedicated to service in order to help the development of the state.

Speaking on the topic, “Personnel Management in Economic Landscape,” Dr Adeduntan commended the achievements and good innovations of the Governor Makinde administration, especially in the areas of information technology, with the recent introduction of smart cards for Omituntun buses.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo, noted that the retreat is strategic, stating that its objective is to ensure that all appointees work together to achieve the mission and vision of the administration, while looking inward to a great and holistic adaptive system.