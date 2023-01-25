We ‘ll link Old Irepo, old Ifedapo roads for economic devt – Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Monday as he took his campaign to Monday, took his campaign to Irepo Local Government Area of the state that he will enhance economic viability of the area, saying that the old Irepo and old Ifedapo axes will be closely linked together.

Governor Makinde, who praised his deputy, Alhaji Bayo Lawal as a trustworthy man, said that he has been a good representative of the good people of Oke-Ogun and Kisi in particular.

While addressing the non-indigenes and residents at Sooro Village, Makinde said that if he is re-elected, he would implement Omituntun 2.0, which he said would centre on sustainable development and consolidation of gains already recorded by the administration under Omituntun 1.0.

He charged residents of the council to elect candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly, governorship and State House of Assembly elections, adding that “his administration has achieved quite a lot in the last 44 months.”

The governor added: “In our next administration, economically, the old Irepo and old Ifedapo will be closely linked together. This is the only place we have started intra-zonal linkage. In all other places, we have been linking one zone with another because of the economy of Saki which we want to turn to a major economic hub.”

In their remarks, representatives of the traditional council, religious and community leaders commended Governor Makinde for chosing one of the Children of the Kishi to be the deputy governor, pledging to work for the success of his second term bid.