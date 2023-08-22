We inherited N300bn debt, 5 months salary arears – Plateau Gov.

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has raised alarm that when he took over mantle of leadership from the previous administration of Simon Lalong, there is a huge debt profile to the tune of about N300 billion in the state.

Governor Mutfwang also said they meet a 5 months backlog of salaries which accumulated to over N11 billion.

The Governor hinted this Monday when he meet with Plateau Elders at Government House Little Rayfield Jos, assured that Plateau own security outfit, Operation Rainbow would soon be effective to tackle insecurity in the state.

“It is in pursuit of peace that we saw the need to called this meeting of the Plateau elders council, and from this meeting it would become periodic and consistent.

“We have observed that Plateau is in dare need of resuscitation and I want to inform you that since we came on board we have discovered that the situation we thought was bad is indeed worst than we thought. And I say this without politicking that when we came in, with the two months we have spent we have no found any sector of life on the Plateau that is not in need of critical intervention.

“During the course of our electioneering campaign we knew that Plateau have a debt burden of about N200 billion. But to our shock when the transition committee brought out it’s report we have gotten up to N300 billion debt burden. We found that the civil service which is an engine room government was tactically on it’s knees.

“We found a situation whereby government documents is type in business centers because as simple as papers is not available in the office. We meet salary burden of 5 months which accumulated to over N11 billion and we meet workers on strike. So, it is a very gripped situation that is confronting us when we came on board”, The governor voiced out.

Governor Mutfwang reiterated that the true situation of insecurity bedeviling Plateau was an insurgency and the realm of terrorism as there was no Plateau community fighting another community.

“And we thought that it was necessary to put that in perspective so that the security agencies will be up and doing to get to the root of the problem. Hitherto, the narratives have been farmers and herders clashes. But I stand here as the governor of the state to tell you and to tell the world that;that is not the narratives, that is not reality of Plateau, and I believed that every Plateau citizen is the lover of peace and what has confronted us is the terrorism that has come from outside.

“To ensure that ensure that security challenges is well handle and peace returned, we have taking steps to revitalize Operation Rainbow in the next two to three weeks because Operation Rainbow is duly license by the Federal Government.

“Therefore, were going to make it fully operational and ensure that they performed their duty of protecting the respective communities. We are working in concert with security agencies for training of the Operation Rainbow manpower, and I am confident that they will go about their duties with the sense of patriotism.”