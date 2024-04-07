We Have returned power to the people, cleared pension arrears of 12500 people in Abia, says Gov. Otti

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State Dr Alex Chioma Otti said his administration has returned power to the people who are the owners and have cleared the pension arrears of close to 12500 in the State.

The Governor who made this known at the April edition of the monthly media engagement held at Government House Umuahia, said never again should the government have backlog of pensions arrears to be paid in the State.

Governor Otti, expressed happiness that these men and women who worked and contributed to growth and development of the State have been paid their entitlements, assuring that going forward,100 percent of their entitlements will be paid as at when due. “That means on or before 28th of every month,as we are paying salaries 100 percent,we will also pay 100 percent to pensioners”

He revealed that some of the pension arrears dated back to 2014 since they were being owed, added with the arrears taken away last Thursday by his administration,that it has now become a thing of the past.

He pointed out that payment of accumulated pensions in the state has greater positive impact on the economy of Abia state as it has injected money into the system.

His words,”I am glad to report that all pensioners , when I said all, I mean all of them have been paid as at last Thursday. All of the arrears have been taken away.

“The economy works with money. If you are in Abia and you will see that those pensioners who would have been begging 500 Naira, 1000 Naira, 5000 Naira to eat are able to feed themselves today and you recognize the fact that when they spend this money , they spend it in the State.

“So, if you understand the multiplier effect of money ,if you understand that supply can only happen when there is demand and effective demand is that demand that is backed up by cash, then you would have understood what we have done, we have returned power to those that own it and that is the people, and I am happy that our pensioners, close to 12,500 of them have been paid”.