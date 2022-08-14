‘We have repented, forgive us’ – Insurgents beg Nigerians

Some repentant insurgents on Saturday begged residents on the streets of Maiduguri, Borno state for forgiveness.

The insurgents made the appeal to residents as they carried out sanitation exercises in the communities.

The sanitation exercise was organized by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) in collaboration with the Borno state government.

The insurgents had T-shirts with inscriptions that read: ‘Please forgive us’, ‘Let’s rebuild Borno again’, ‘We have repented’.

Mala Mustafa, a CDD staff at the exercise said the sanitation is one of the ways to prepare the insurgents for their reintegration process into the society.

He added that about 400 of the repentant insurgents have been mobilised for the exercise, with fifty of them participating this Saturday for a start in Maiduguri hajj camp.

