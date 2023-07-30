We didn’t torture any robbery suspect in Anambra –Police

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Anambra State Police Command has said it’s attention has been drawn to a tendentious publication by Sahara Reporters alleging that one robbery suspect arrested in Obosi last week was tortured to death while the other was released to go.

The Police argued that it is unprofessional for Sahara Reporters to have published such report without cross-checking the facts with the Police Command despite having unfettered access to such clarification.

“The Medium is establishing a pattern of deliberately falsifying narratives with a view to discrediting the Command for reasons best known to it.

“It was in a similar fashion it deliberately misquoted a statement made by the Commissioner of Police during his maiden press briefing which it never attended in an attempt to whip up disaffection against the Command.

“In this instant case, according to a release issued by the Command’s spokesman DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the two robbery suspects were neither tortured nor handed to any vigilante group.

“On receiving the report of the arrest the Commissioner of Police promptly ordered that they be taken to hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds sustained in the cause of arrest. Both suspects were taken to the hospital where one gave up the ghost overnight.

“Two days later the other suspect outwitted his Police Guard in hospital and escaped. The Police Officer on that shift was arrested and detained. He is currently undergoing a disciplinary procedure that may result in dismissal.

“Members of the public are enjoined to discountenance the vile propaganda emanating from Sahara Reporters seeking to paint the Command black. They are reassured of the Command’s commitment to protecting the lives and Property of all in Anambra State”, the statement added..