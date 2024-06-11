We didn’t misuse local government funds, says Governor Mutfwang

….unveils state electoral Commission members

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has stated that his administration has not misused local government funds since it assumed office on 29th May 2023.

Governor Mutfwang who cleared the air on the trending allegations that Governors are misusing local government funds saying, he is a firm believer of the effectiveness and efficacy of local government system.

“And I say, without fear of contradiction, that since our coming on board, we have not touched local government funds or misused them, because we have believed that the funds should be used to stabilize and advise our acceptance of government.

“It therefore pains some of us when they make generalizations that governors are stealing local government money. I think they should be specific. And rather than make generalizations”, Mutfwang mentioned.

He made this known Monday when inaugurating chairman and members of Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), held at the new Government House Little Rayfield, Jos.

The commission which had Plangji Daniel Chishak as its chairman alongside seven other members were saddle with the responsibility of working out modalities that would ascertain a smooth conduct of local government elections in Plateau.

Governor Mutfwang revealed it is unfortunate that when they came on board they had to dissolve PLASIEC as they were illegally constituted by the previous administration, adding that the dissolution premised on sound legal footing.

Turning to the new members of PLASIEC, the Governor acknowledged they were care fully selected based on their track records.

He said they are coming in at a time when the Commission has a trust deficit. “People no longer believe that state electoral commissions should exist. And they are even calling that they should be scrapped.

“I certainly don’t agree with that. Because we are operating a Federal system. Ours is a Federation. It’s not a unitary government. And if people are worried about allowing local government system to work,

they should also allow the states to function.

“So, the responsibility is yours. The ball is in your court. That you rise to the occasion and set out modalities for credible elections that even international organizations will have to come and monitor. So we are not joking about this.

“Our desire is to claim the global space, even though we are operating locally. So let me congratulate you and wish you a very successful tenure and hope that your names will be written in gold”, he noted.

Speaking on behalf of members, PLASIEC chairman, Plangji Daniel Chishak opines they received the calling with every sense of commitment to serve.

He assured the commission readiness of following due process and working within the confirmed of rule of law, and transparency gear towards engaging all stakeholders on the Plateau.