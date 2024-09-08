We committed to raising godly leaders in the market place- Evang Divine Chikeluba

The Anglican Youth Fellowship of Enugu Diocese has reiterated its commitment to raise faithful and godly youth leaders that will make quality impact in the market place and the society at large

Evang. Divine Chikeluba, Diocesan Youth President, Anglican Youth Fellowship ,Enugu Diocese stated this while delivering his presidential address at the 2024 Annual Diocesan Youth Conference/Celebration tagged “Ebenezer 2024”

The conference which took place at Ebenezer Anglican Church Independent Layout Phase 2 Enugu has its theme as ‘’Stand Firm and Take Action’ taking from the bible book of Dan.1142b and 1Cor15:58.

According to him ‘’This conference is first of many assemble of revival among the youth in Enugu Diocese, Anglican Communion with it’s intentionality of raising a godly leaders that will take over in different areas of life. ‘’ Our actions are the products of the principles that we hold on to which are the product of our relationship with God. There may be risk associated with the actions we take but one’s action can change a nation or a course of history. Those who stand firm in God shall surely take action in life’. He stated

Chikeluba emphasise the important of faith and courage in God drawing his point from the theme: Stand firm and take Action and stressed the need for Anglican youths to shun all form of violence and embrace the Church faith with all their strength.

He also highlighted that the church should prioritize the welfare of the youth and continues support for the youth agenda and program for preservation of the church. ‘’ Investing in today’s youth is necessary in growing the body of Christ. The future of the church is not in building and structure but in her capacity to attract and maintain young people within her ranks and willing to pass on a mature and informed faith to the youth. He noted

Expressing some concerns, he noted that on many instances, the church has not invested in the young people , which leads them to give attention to many false voice gunning for their souls.. ‘’The youth are expecting a lot from the church, especially the leadership of the church at various level. The youth need the church to effectively carry her along inclusiveness. ‘’

‘’We need both social, structural and spiritual attention. We urge the church budget at all level to include the youth. The first child of the church is dying and we need support. We call and appeal to our father’s to carefully look at the challenges we pointed at, the church system should be flexible to accommodate us, we are willing to learn, be taught and be trained. The church role in youth development should not just provide knowledge and guidance but also provide the youth all form of support. He expressed

‘’The support can come from individuals and church. It can be spiritual, financial, moral, social and other form of help that the youth might need as young people are quite vulnerable transitional group. They should have all the support they can in their complicated journey towards adulthood. Until the church sees that it is her spiritual obligation to come for the youth and see them as one of their projects, infact a major project at that, the church will continue to lose this youth to whom they feel attention is given. This are some distraction and confusion in the society today and most of us are trapped by all this side attention. We need support “Anglican Youth Fellowship Enugu Diocese” needs people to help, coach and support. Some youth has been lost because we failed to follow up, mentor the next generation. The youth seek a serious attention for sustainability and growth.

‘’To my fellow youth, we must take responsibility, be responsible in character, words, faith and accountable. We must change the way things are done by changing our thinking. We are a fellowship and not an association. We are know with our sacrificial selfless service. This is our value. Be patient, kind to all, love one another and be willing to help at all times. We urges us to put God’s service first above self in our church and pray always. It is the closest way to build your relationship with God as a Christian

He said the conference was organized as a continues response to God’s mandate by way of bringing the youth closer to God for the expansion of God’s kingdom.