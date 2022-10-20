We are working to eliminate Paper Qualifications with skills -DG ITF

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The Industrial Training Fund ITF has said that the agency is working in partnership with the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association NECA to eliminate educational paper qualifications with requisite skills acquired through structured training for employability of all categories of persons in the formal and informal sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The agency further said that many government agencies had been encroaching on its mandate of training and skill acquisition and lamented that government had created so many agencies with similar functions.

Director-General of the ITF Sir. Joseph Ari made the remarks at the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Overlapping Functions of Ministries Departments and Agencies MDAs of the Federal Government of Nigeria at an investigative hearing on Wednesday.

He told the House panel that ITF was established by Decree 47 of 1971 to enhance manpower and skill acquisition by public and private sector players in the nation’s economy.

He said that the ITF is currently working assiduously to bridge the skills gap and is certifying vocational and apprenticeship skills in many areas of training and human resources management.

He informed the House panel that Nigeria government had created many agencies that have direct bearing on the functions of the ITF and explained that the agency is self-funding from inception.

The DG further said that Nigeria is relying so much on educational paper qualifications but other countries of the world including the United Kingdom UK are no longer using such as yardstick for employment but rather skills acquired through training and re-training of the citizens.

He also said that the agency had been making positive efforts giving fresh graduates of tertiary educational institutions hands on skills needed for employment adding that it had partnered with the National Youths Service Scheme NYSC on its graduate skill programmes

He submitted that if if graduates of Nigeria universities and other educational institutions are skilled, they can easily get direct labour jobs after their educational training by the schools

However, the House Committee said that the agency should operate within the mandate of the laws that establish it and not usurp the powers of other institution of the Nigerian state.

Chairman of the House Ad-hoc Committee Hon.Victor Mela said that the report of the Steven Orosnaye Committee on the rationalization of some of the government agencies is apt and is a guide to the panel because of overlapping roles of many agencies.

He ruled that the DG presents to the probe panel the list of all the MDAS that are encroaching on the mandate of the foremost skills training institution in Nigeria.

Other members of the House Ad-hoc Committee notably Hon. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, Hon.Oluwole Oke and Hon Sa’ad Abdulkadir in their seperate interventions at the panel sitting said that corruption and abuse of power and other infractions should be tackled in all MDAs.

