We are solidly behind your impeachment against Aiyedatiwa, Ondo youths tell State House of Assembly

31
DAMISI OJO, Akure

Youths from across the three senatorial districts in Ondo State on Tuesday aligned with the State legislators to continue with the impeachment proceedings of the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The youths, who protested round the streets of Akure, the State capital, down to the Assembly Complex, wondered why the Deputy Governor was interested in disrupting the peace of the state due to allegations levelled against him.

Leader of the protesters, Ojo Bright, supported the action of the lawmakers and called for Aiyedatiwa’s impeachment if found guilty.

Ojo said the State House of Assembly should be allowed to carry out its constitutional duties.

According to him, “The Deputy Governor has waged media war against the people of the state. We are aware that the Deputy Governor, who is now embattled, has been duly served letter on account of gross misconduct.

“It is an act of tyranny for the Deputy Governor to think he can turn the state to a theatre of war because he is being investigated.

He said if the Deputy Governor was found guilty of the allegations leveled against him, the Assembly should impeach him accordingly.

