We Are Ready For The Election…..INEC Abia State.

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abia state has disclosed that the commission is ready to conduct the election on the 25 February,2023 as regards to the issue of both sensitive and non -sensitive materials.

The INEC’s Assistant Director public Affairs unit in Abia State,Mr Bamidele Oyetunji who made this known while interacting with Newsmen in INEC’s headquarters Umuahia, said the commission policy is that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is now a sensitive material,added that the sensitive materials are now three which include the BVAS machine,the Ballot papers and the Result sheets.

He pointed out that all of them are ready and at the various places of custody,especially at Central Bank of Nigeria.

Speaking on the charging of the BVAS, he said they have been fully charged and just ready for deployment to the various LGAs from tomorrow, Thursday 23 February,2023.

Mr Oyetunji, said adequate security has been provided by the commission in collaboration with inter agency committee on election security, said the electorates do not need to fear anything.

” Security men you see here come for their normal routine to provide security for the materials.

” It is normal,some of them will be deployed to various LGAs to assist in taking some of the materials and we are ready for the election.

” The essence of our doing expansive voters education and mobilization to the people is to assure them that they do not need to fear anything,the commission in collaboration with inter agency committee on election security has assured that nothing will happen to the people and the materials” he said