We are ready for education sector devt through quality infrastructure – FG

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to the development of Education in the county through the provision of quality infrastructure.

The Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola who spoke in Kano while handing over 1.06 km internal road, including construction of reinforced concrete culverts and drains at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano (AKTH), said government was ready to invest in education.

Fashola was represented by the Federal Controller of Works in Kano State Yahaya Baba Ali.

He said ” it is undebatable that the quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment and those who doubt it should simply listen to some of the feedback from students in the schools where this type of intervention has taken place”.

The Minister stated further that President Buhari’s administration has successfully intervened in the internal Road netwoks of 46 Tertiary Federal institutions and handed over 29 as at 2021

He said that another 17 tertiary institutons Internal roads are now ready to be handed over, while work is ongoing on 30 roads in similar institutions across the country making a total of 76.

Earlier, in his welcome address the Chief Medical Director AKTH Prof.Abdulrahaman Abba expressed happiness on the the project, saying the important project of this magnitude has been executed in the teaching hospital.

He pointed out that it will allow easy access for patients seeking medical treatment in different parts of the hospital.

” We are indeed very happy that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari through the Federal Ministry of Works realized the importance of this project which was carried out through special Intervention, the result is what we are seeing all around the hospital today” he said

In his remarks, the Chairman Board of Directors, AKTH, represented by Dr. Dahiru M.D Shehu said he is hopeful that the present administration will continue to bring in more projects to the hospital.

” I thank Pesident Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola for the road which will help in the development of the Health Sector in the country” he said

He also commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the support given to the hospital in terms of improvement of the health care system in the county

In an interview, the Principal Iman Academy AKTH Mallam Zakariya’u Muhammad thanked President Buhari and the Minister of Works and Housing for the internal road.

He said ” this has brought relief to the people. Before the intervention visitors to this hospital suffer from dust due to the bad road and during raining season patients and pupils finds it difficult to access the road”

The ward head in the Hospital, Alhaji Sulaiman Shehu, expressed his happiness for the intervention and thanked the government for removing the pains of the people while using the road, saying that they can now move freely on the road.