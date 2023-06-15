We are operational ready to receive communication from you – Senate Tells Tinubu

By Adekunle Adesuji

Senate has written President Bola Tinubu intimating him of its operational readiness to receive communication from the executive arm of government

The Senate has also set up a 15- Member Welfare Committee that is saddled with the responsibility of their welfare, allocation of offices and seats at the hallowed Chamber in line with the Standing Orders and ranking.

The Committee which has Senator Isah Jibrin, APC, Kogi East as Chairman, has Senator Darlington Nwokocha as Vice Chairman, with Senator Ekpenyong Asuquo, Senator Saliu Mustapha , Senator Dandutse Mohammed, Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, Senator Shuaibu Agolabi Salisu, and Senator Aminu Iya Abass as members.

Other members are Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Senator Ireti Kingibe, Senator Idiat Adbule Oluranti, Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Dave Umahi, Senator Barinnada Degi-Ereminyo and Senator Bomoi Ibrahim Mohammed.

The upper legislative chamber which proceeded on a three week holiday will resume for legislative session on the 4th of July, 2023.

But briefing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, former Senate Deputy Leader, Senator Abdul Ningi, PDP, Bauchi Central has said that the opposition which stands at 50 would give full loyalty to Senator Godswill Akpabio led 10th Senate if they are respected, just as he vowed that the opposition will not be caged.

According to Ningi, although the 10th Senate will not be confrontational, it will definitely not be a rubber stamp legislature, just as he reiterated that the election of the President of the Senate and the Deputy was transparent and fair despite insinuation that some people were influenced.

He expressed satisfaction with the manner the Senate President took off by engaging all Senators in very exhaustive closed door meeting.