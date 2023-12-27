We are depressed over Akeredolu’s death, says Ondo APC

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State is in a pensive mood, following the passage of its pragmatic and courageous leader, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

It said yhe news of his death came like devastating storm, saying: “How are the mighty fallen!

A statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaiye said Akeredolu’s vision and resolve to further promote the development of the land and people of the Sunshine State have been deleted by the merciless hand of death.

“Akeredolu provided leadership, not only for the South West zone, but for the entire Southern part of the country, when it becomes most imperative for courage to speak.

“As the leader of our chapter, he provided the needed leadership, and gave the chapter two plots of land, on which the party erects it’s magnificent and enviable state secretariat.

” The governor never shied away from making his position known on any matter, irrespective of whose ox is gored. This earned him the sobriquet; ‘Aketi, the Talk-n-do'”.

The party expressed its sympathetic grief on this development to the entire Akeredolu family, the Anglican Communion, the Nigerian Bar Association, and the good people of Ondo State, that he served to the best of his ability.

