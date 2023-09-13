We are cut off, Akoko residents groan over deplorable roads

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Motorists passing through Agbaluku-Arigidi, Imo- Arigidi linking Erusu-Akoko are now vehemently complaining their harrowing experiences over very deplorable portions of the road abandoned over 10 years ago.

The road contract was awarded by the then Olusegun Mimiko administration from Ikare to Ajowa-Akoko.

According to residents in the area, the deplorable road was having negative effects on the economy of Akokoland, the largest ethnic group in the state.

This road links Ondo State with Northern states and particularly the Federal Capital territory Abuja.

On many occasions, vehicles were stuck for days in the muddy portion of the road.

A resident of Erusu-Akoko who daily plying the road, Edward Oladeinde, said many efforts have been made including spiritual and media propaganda to draw the attention of authority to the suffering of the people without any success.

Oladeinde decried the situation where a portion of the road awarded by government was abandoned over 10 years ago without attention.

Another motorist, Chief Tayo Origbemisoye, appealed to the state government to use part of palliative funds to rehabilitate some roads that are essential to the development of the state economy.

Observers noted that due to the pathetic situation of the one-kilometer road, markets in Erusu, ibaram, Ikaram and Ajowa are no more being patronized like in the past.

