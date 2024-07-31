We are constrained not to join the protest

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

With barely 24 hours to the commencement of planned nationwide protest slated 1st August,2024, the Coalition of Indigenous Youths Nationalities of Plateau State said they are constraint to be part of the said protest, taking into account the fragility of the state.

The Coalition youths said the 10-days planned protest needs to temper down in order not to allow miscreants to take advantage and wreak havoc.

Comrade Paul Dekete and Amb. Duwam Bosco, State chairman and secretary of the Plateau indigenous youths nationalities kicked against the planned protest Wednesday while speaking to newsmen at the NUJ Secretariat in Jos.

Stressing the rationale against the planned protest, the coalition lamented that overtime Plateau people have suffered much economic emasculation and violence, oppression in the hands of terrorists.

“Without any prejudice to the constitutionality of the Nationwide Agitation and Planned Protest, the Coalition is constrained by the peculiar circumstances and challenges of our individual and collective survival on the Plateau, particularly the precarious security balance to appeal to our National Compatriots to exempt the Youths, our members from participating in the 10-day National protest, not so much that we are insulated from the general malaise in Nigeria, but for the risky security circumstances we face as Plateau Communities.

“Indeed, the excruciating economic hardship is rather amplified in our case with the state of deliberate persecution our people have continued to suffer for decades. For us, joining the planned Nationwide Protest would unwittingly amount to opening the floodgates to our oppressors to inflict another round of havoc, bloodshed and exploitation on the peace loving people of Plateau State.

“The Coalition is committed to promoting peace and tranquility in the land while supporting the giant steps and appreciable progress of Federal, State and Local Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the amiable Governor of the people of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang for demonstrating a high sense of responsibility as well as taking proactive measures to reduce the hardship of the masses and stabilize the economy.”

However, the coalition demands both Federal, State and Local Government levels to continue to implement people oriented policies including direct interventions in the oil and gas industry, food production and distribution, transportation and communication, power and energy Sectors as well as Youths Empowerment and human capital development.

“That Government should review and regulate Fuel price rather than reinstate the regime of fuel subsidy. Outright disengagement of saboteurs working in oil and gas industry, sacking of cabinet members that are linked to aggravation of insecurity in the country if discreet investigation proves them culpable. The abjectly poor and vulnerable including IDPs, orphans and widows deserve some succour from Government and Nongovernmental organizations. Such programs need to be expanded in scope, giving the magnitude of the current situation.”

