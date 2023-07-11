We are committed to full implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry NOGICD Act says  NCDMB

UGO AMADI

With the continued drive to the promotion of local content development in the country, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has reiterated its commitment to ensure full implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act 2010.

Mr Simbi Wabote,the Executive Secretary of the Board, said this at the 2023 Nigerial Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week on Monday in Abuja, themed: “Nigerian Content Role in Achieving Energy Security.”

Wabote said the implementation of the Act would help to drive development and utilisation of in-country capacities.

He said the NOG conference would continue to serve as an excellent platform to provide clarity, expositions, tips, and guidance to industry practitioners on the provisions of the NOGICD Act (2010).

He said it aimed to provide ministerial regulations, guidelines, tools and initiatives such as the Nigerian Content Equipment Certificate (NCEC), the Nigerian Content Intervention Funds (NCIFund) and Expatriate Quota, among others.

”We believe this will provide a good basis to facilitate the understanding of one of the key enactments guiding the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

”We have selected three processes and initiatives for a deep dive during the panel sessions which are the NCEC, the NCIFund, and the HCD Guidelines.

”We aim to provide you the information needed on these selected topics, get feedback on faced challenges, and provide guidance on steps to resolve the challenges free of charge,” he said.

The executive secretary also dwelt on the functions of the Board as stipulated in Section 70 of the NOGICD Act.

This, he said, would serve as a refresher for some of the participants while also providing clarity on misconceptions about some of the board’s interventions.

Wabote said the board had embarked on several initiatives to assist local contractors and Nigeria companies to develop their capabilities and capacity.

”This will ensure further attainment of the goal of developing Nigerian content in the oil and gas industry.

”The board have been able to implement all these projects because of prudent management,” he said.