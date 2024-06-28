We are commited to respecting, protecting Human Rights -NSCDC assures NHRC, public

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE, Awka

The State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command, Commandant Maku Olatunde has reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to respecting and protecting human rights in the course of its operations.

Maku made this declaration on Wednesday, 26th June 2024, when he received a delegation from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at the State Command Headquarters in Awka.

The NSCDC State Commandant emphasized that the Corps recognizes the importance of upholding the fundamental rights of citizens, including the right to life, dignity, and freedom from discrimination and harassment.

He said that the Corps operates within the ambit of the rule of law in discharging its statutory responsibilities and adheres to the highest standards of human rights..

Maku assured the public that NSCDC personnel would continue to conduct themselves in a professional and respectful manner, in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures, Rules of Engagement, and Service Order.

He also pledged that any violation of human rights will be thoroughly investigated and addressed.

The leader of the delegation and Anambra State Coordinator of NHRC, Barr. Maduforo, stated that the visit was to familiarize himself with the State Commandant and to renew collaborative avenues with the NSCDC to ensure the respect and protection of citizens’ fundamental human rights. He also expressed the Commission’s commitment to partnering with the NSCDC in areas of common interest to promote and protect citizens’ rights in the country.