Waste management : FG, ILO, UNICEF forge partnership, advocate integration of waste pickers

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal government has collaborated with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the United Nation’s Children Found (UNICEF) on effective management of waste for further use.

To that effect, stakeholders in the environmental sector have been urged to make valuable contributions to prioritize Waste Pickers welfare and recognize their contributions to environmental sustainability and equitable waste management system in Nigeria.

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal who stated this “at a stakeholders consultative meeting on the development of National Digital repository for waste pickers in Nigeria,” in Abuja Tuesday said to address the problem faced by the heroes of waste management, stakeholders must work together to implement solutions that will guarantee better working conditions for pickers.

He listed the measures to include formalization and recognition: Integrating waste pickers into the formal waste management sector.”

“Training and capacity building: Enhancing skills and knowledge for improved safety and efficiency, social protection and inclusion, ensuring access to healthcare, education and social services.

policy and regulatory framework:

Others were strengthening laws and policies to protect waste pickers’ rights and interests.”

The Minister noted that Waste pickers popularly known as “Baban Bolla” are the backbone of the waste recovery, contributing significantly to the recycling and circular economy.

According to him, “We cannot speak about sustainable waste management without reference to the operation of waste pickers who form an integral part of the waste management value chain.”

“Waste pickers exist as unsung heroes but the truth is that they provide essential services which ensure protection of our environment and public health.

It is in recognition of this vital role that the Federal Ministry of Environment in partnership with International Labour Organisation ILO and Tearfund Nigeria is organizing this stakeholders forum to develop a National Digital repository for waste pickers to address the myriads of challenges they face in the course of performing their duties.”

He said that they form the informal group whose activities encompasses all aspect of waste management from collection, sorting, transportation, processing and selling of recovered and recyclable materials to earn a living.

“They have established such a high network of operation and distribution of valuables both within and outside the country, they can therefore not be overlooked in the value chain, the growing demand for recyclable materials and the transition to a circular economy makes it very imperative for governments and the general public to recognise, regulate and integrate waste pickers into the overall waste management effort in order to unlock the immense economic potential using them as reliable foot soldiers.” He stated.

The minister said. “Waste pickers in Nigeria, are confronted with the following challenges, they live in Shanties or makeshift houses,

their activities are not formalised which results in lack of coordination and regulation by government agencies, they are exposed to several health hazards and risk due to exposure to hazardous wastes, they lack access to adequate medical facilities or first aid treatment.

Speaking, the National Project Coordinator, ILO, Stephen Agugua, said concerted effort was required to ensure that waste streams are effectively controlled using sound waste management practices.

He positioned that when managed well, waste offers opportunities for creation of jobs in the circular economy which can contribute to strengthening the resilience of local economies and expansion of opportunities for decent job creation.

“These considerations have motivated the interventions and actions of ILO within this sector, as a UN agency, the ILO is also bounded by the Fair Circularity Principles which applies the expectations and responsibilities outlined in the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights to the informal waste sector.

“These were first published in Shift (2022) cutive Summary, Principles from Corporate Engagement on Human Rights with the Informal Waste Sector. ” he stated.

He noted that despite the crucial environmental and public health role they play, waste pickers often face significant human rights impacts.

“Under the UNGPs, internationally recognized human rights are defined in the International Bill of Human Rights, ie, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and core ILO standards, the principles concerning fundamental rights in the eight ILO core conventions as set out in the ILO Declaration on Fundamental Rights and Principles at Work.” He stated.

Agugua further assured that ILO and its constituent partners are committed to ensuring a sustainable future takes place and meets the requirements of decent work in globally.

He maintained that the ILO recognizes the critical role of informal waste sector workers in plastics waste and recycling value chains.

“To respect the rights of informal waste sector workers by preventing and addressing human rights impacts experienced by those workers, in line with the nature of the company’s involvement, Engage all partners in plastics packaging recycling value chains towards coherent and comprehensive approaches, engage government actors to create enabling environments for rights-respecting business practices.” He noted.

On his part, the representative of UNICEF, Chiranjibi Tiwari, said waste pickers, who are at the beginning of the waste management cycle are a critical part of environmental management and health.

He emphasised the importance of the workshop, while also reiterating UNICEF commitment in collaborating with stakeholders in the important initiative.

“As a country, Nigeria produces a huge amount of waste each year, if the waste is not managed properly, it creates several health hazards. It also becomes an environmental / hazard. Therefore, waste pickers, who are at the beginning of the waste management cycle (segregation, collection, transportation, processing, re-use/recycling), are a critical part of our environmental management and health. However, they are mostly informally engaged and are working at sub-optimal conditions with huge health hazards.”

“UNICEF’s YOU-CAN (Youth for Climate action in Nigeria) is also looking at how youth and children could be mobilized in plastic waste management in the country.” He noted