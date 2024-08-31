Warri/Kaduna Refinery: NNPC Ltd Targets Sustained Production with New Maintenance & Compliance Measures

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC Ltd, is set to ensure sustained production and enhance refining quality at its Warri and Kaduna plants.

The global energy player will also be adopting new maintenance and compliance measures, as well as deploying cutting-edge technology solutions.

These, according to the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, CCCO, of NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, are just a few among the sustainable and profit-driven measures being engaged by the firm.

According to him, the company is seeking a short and long term Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services contract for the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) and Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC).

The scope of work for the O&M “shall cover, but will not be limited to, the following:

• Long-term and short-term production/operations planning

• Production and operations execution

• Monitoring, reporting, and optimization of operations

• Maintenance planning (short term)

• Maintenance execution

• Reliability and inspection

• Process and control engineering

• Quality Control, Quality Assurance, and Laboratory

• Specialist engineering

• Health and Safety

• Environmental management

• Turnaround maintenance planning and execution

• Minor projects

• Non-hydrocarbon Procurement

• Sub-contractor management

• Inventory and warehouse management.”

On the key objectives of the O&M services for WRPC and KRPC, Soneye said:

“One of the objectives is to ensure and guarantee steady and sustained refining production while adhering to the best maintenance and regulatory compliance ethics at the minimum cost of refining and production per barrels.”

Regarding the tender procedure for the O&M services and how it will be conducted, the spokesman disclosed that “there will be a three (3) stage tender process viz:

– Expression of Interest

– Technical and

– Commercial.”

He also disclosed that the O&M is expected “to improve on our refining process that guarantees quality through the application of the latest technology including Computerized Maintenance Management Software (CMMS), Warehousing Management System (WMS).”

He said the specific activities included under the production and operations execution within the O&M contract “consists of the Scope of O&M Services covering all refining areas within the plans including reined products from different slats covering: MIXED LPG, PMS, HHK, ATK, AGO & LPFO.”