War against insurgency: MNJTF troops neutralize 9 terrorists, recover arms

.As Operation Hadin Kai celebrates operational successes with soldiers

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Chidimma Uchegbu , Abuja

In continuation of Operation Lake Sanity 2, the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has neutralized 9 terrorists and recovered significant arms and ammunition in Sector 3 Nigeria on 17th and 18th July 2024.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Military Public Information Officer, HQ MNJTF Ndjamena Chad, Lt Col Abubakar Abdullahi made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

He stated,”On 18 July 2024, troops conducted an offensive operation in Yashinti Village, Nganzai Local Government Area (LGA) Borno State Nigeria. During the firefight, 4 terrorists were neutralized. Recovered items include one AK-47 rifle, 3 AK-47 rifle magazines, and 7 rounds of 7.62mm x 39mm special ammunition.

“In a separate clearance operations across Gajiram, Marram, Tumtumari, Layinma, Kulunkiya, Gadayi Tumtumari, and Kodayi in Nganzai LGA, troops neutralized 4 more terrorists attempting to disrupt agricultural activities. A 10-year-old boy, Mustapha Bukar, who had been abducted by the terrorists, was rescued and reunited with his family. Recovered arms include 2 AK-47 rifles, 4 magazines, and 30 rounds of 7.62mm and 30mm ammunition.”

He stated that troops conducted a night ambush at an identified terrorist crossing point in Kukawa LGA and as a result neutralized one terrorist in Kukawa LGA.

“Additionally, MNJTF troops conducted a night ambush at an identified terrorist crossing point in Kukawa LGA. One terrorist was neutralized in this operation. Troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, six magazines, and 118 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

“These operations highlight MNJTF’s ongoing commitment to restoring peace and stability in Lake Chad basin region.

“The successful neutralization of terrorists and recovery of arms not only weakens the operational capabilities of the insurgents but also provides a sense of safety and confidence to the local communities,” he stated.

Also, To celebrate the success of the fight against insurgency, the theater Commander Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Wahidi Shuabu has had a durbar and dinner with the soldiers to mark the end of dry season and mid year Operations.

Speaking at the durbar earlier,the theater Commander, Major General Wahidi Shuabu who held a mid year Durbar with 300 soldiers across formations, units of the theater where he interacted on one discussions on general conduct of operations, administration and logistics..

Addressing the soldiers at the Dinner which held on Thursday night, the theater Commander Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Wahidi Shuabu said ” this occasion is to celebrate and appreciate you the soldiers on the recent success recorded in the just concluded Dry season Operations and to mark the end of the mid year Operation”.

” Today’s occassion also afford us the opportunity to interact one on one basis . You that are all seated here represents the others troops from all units and formations. We have discussed a lot of operational issues and you expected to carry the message to your colleagues at the Frontline “, the theater Commander said.

Thr soldiers were also benefited from the Chief of Army Staff ” Affordable Home Ownership Option for All solders (AHOAS) for their outstanding performance at the just concluded Operation Desert sanity, Lake Chad sanity I, II and III..

Presenting the offer Certificates to the soldiers, the theater Commander said ” this award is inline with the Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), Lt General Taured Lagbaja vision and welfare policy for soldiers to own house in Abuja, I want to use this opportunity to congratulate you for becoming house owners in Abuja, I urge all of you to redouble your efforts, , so as to benefit from the scheme and other welfare packages”.

” There is this saying that seeing is believing. You have seen your colleagues have benefitted and we want to see more soldiers from this theaters benefit in the coming offer of AHOAS scheme”, General Shuabu added.

He said Non commissioned Officers and Senior Non Commissioned Officers are the backbone of any operational success and commended all soldiers for the success in the concluded Operation.

The AHOOAS is a home-grown housing programme meant to ensure

that soldiers are able to afford a befitting roof over their heads after successful service to the Nation..

The housing scheme are of two categories of 2 categories of structures in the scheme, the first is 2 Bedroom Flat with total cost of Eighteen Million,Three Hundred Thousand Naira (N18,300,000.00) only. The second category is 3 Bedroom Flat, which costs Twenty Million Five Hundred

Thousand Naira (N20,500,000.00) only.are ease the plight of payments

by the soldiers considering the choice locations of the building under the scheme, .

Those benefitted are 93NA/35/2747 WO Lasisi Taofiki – Sect 2 OPHK/Sect 2 ES., 95NA/39/2241 SSgt John Michael – 402 SF Bde/199 SF Bn and 96NA/43/10001 Sgt Maidugu Ali – Sect 1 OPHK/21 SAB Gar..