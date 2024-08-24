War against insecurity in Anambra is everyone’s business, not for Soludo alone – Okwudili Ezenwankwo

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Worried by the spate of insecurity currently being experienced in Anambra State, a former member of the Green Chamber representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo, had during the celebration of his 2024 new yam festival at his Nanka country home, Orumba North Local Government Area, warned that all hands should be on desk to fight the incessant insecurity situation in the state.

Sounding the note of warning, he reiterated that Governor Chukwuma Soludo, is doing the much he can, stating that security is everybody’s business irrespective of one’s position in the society.

His words, “”security of lives and property is everybody’s business, it is not only for the governor, we can’t depend wholly on the governor. You and I must be involved, it is a task for all stakeholders because we need security to develop our state,” he stated.

On his new yam festival he disclosed that as a farmer the yams used for the celebration were gotten from his farm where he has all types of farm produce that include: yam, cocoyam, corn, cassava, among others.

“This new yam festival is an annual event but this 2024 event is so special that I have to relocate to the field because my house where I normally celebrate it no longer accommodate the people.

On Igbo culture going into extinction he said, “I don’t believe that Igbo tradition is going into extinction because everybody is part of the tradition in one way or the other.” he affirmed.

He commended all that felicitated him during the celebration that included the President General, PG, of Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna,, chairman of Old Motor car parts market Ugwuagba Obosi, Chief Samuel Ifurunwa, Saltec Cow Head Dealers Association led by her secretary, Chief Emmanuel Mmaduoma, among others.

The ASMATA boss in his speech prayed God to keep Ezenwankwo in good health for next year new yam festival and to replenish all he has spent in the new yam festival.

Also, the Saltec Cow Head Dealers Association had through her secretary, Chief Emmanuel Mmaduoma disclosed that Ezenwankwo is a man of the people which prompted the large turn up of people.

“He is a good man and a philanthropist to the core. He is our grand patron and that is why we are here to celebrate with him,” the secretary further explained.

In his response, Ezenwankwo thanked all for being physically present despite their tight schedules and prayed God to guard them back to their different destinations.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng