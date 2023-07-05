Wale Tinubu’s mother Chief (Mrs.) Binta- Fatima, celebrate 80 years birthday in Lagos

L-r… Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola; President of the African Export–import Bank, Prof Benedict Oramah; Celebrant Chief (Mrs.) Bintu Fatima Tinubu; her Son MD/CEO Oando Plc, Adewale Tinubu; Director of Quits Hospitality Limited, Sam Iwajoku and Chairman.BUA Group , Rabiu Samad Rabiu.

L-r … The Celebrant Chief (Mrs.) Binta- Fatima Tinubu, (Iyalode of Lagos) CEO Eleganza Industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya; her husband. Chairman Eleganza Group Chief Rasaq Okoya, former CEO of defunct Oceanic Bank, Mrs. Cecilia Ibru; former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the united kingdom Ambassador George Oguntade and Mr Tokunbo Usman Okoya.

L-r …Mrs. Onatai ; Princess (Dr.) Mrs. Folashade Abiodun Omotade; Justice of the Court of Appeal … Hon. Justice Fatima Omoro Akinbami.

L-r… City of David Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Victoria Island, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade; CEO Bolmus Group International, Bola Shagaya; Founder/Convener of Arise Women Conference, Dr . Siju Iluyomade.

L-r… President of the African Export–import Bank, Prof Benedict Oramah; former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, his wife Senami.

L-r …President GCA Energy Limited Mr. Greg Uanseru; Chairman Globe Motors Limited Mrs . Nkiru Anumudu and former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo.

L-r …Chairman/CEO at Berkeley Group Plc, Mr. Henry Imasekha; Businessman and Politician Mr Timi Alaibe and President GCA Energy Limited Mr Greg Uanseru.

Former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, his wife Senami; pose with the celebrant Chief (Mrs.) Binta- Fatima Tinubu, (Iyalode of Lagos) middle.

L-r… Director of Quits Hospitality Limited, Sam Iwajoku; Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola; MD/CEO Oando Plc, Adewale Tinubu and Chairman BUA Group, Rabiu Samad Rabiu.

L-r… Entrepreneur. Producer, Actress, Mrs. Nwakaego Boyo. with Chairman Globe Motors Limited Lady. Nkiru Anumudu.

L-r… Chief Operating Officer Oando Energy Resources, Ainojie’ Alex ‘Irune with MD/CEO Oando Plc, Adewale Tinubu.

L-r… Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola; Secretary, National Action Committee on the African Continental Free. Mr. Olusegun Awolowo and Veteran journalist Ruth Osime.

L-r …Mrs. Jaiye Edgai; Princess Abah Folawiyo (behind) Princess Yewande Onilere and Chief (Mrs) Ireti Asemota.

L-r… Former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the united kingdom Ambassador George Oguntade; CEO Eleganza Industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya; her husband. Chairman Eleganza Group Chief Rasaq Okoya.

Former Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki and his wife Mrs Toyin, pose with the celebrant Chief (Mrs.) Binta- Fatima Tinubu, (Iyalode of Lagos) middle.

L-r …CEO Bolmus Group International, Bola Shagaya; Yeye Olufunke her husband Former Governor of Ogun State Otunba (Engr) Gbenga Daniel.

R-L… Mr Segun Awolowo and his wife Mrs Bola.

L-r …Former Minister of Industry Chief (Dr.) Nike Akande with Senator Daisy Danjuma

The celebrant Chief (Mrs.) Binta- Fatima Tinubu, (Iyalode of Lagos) cutting her 80 years birthday cake with her Children at Eko Hotel in Lagos 2/7/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

