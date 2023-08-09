WAEC Results Out: Purchase Your WAEC Result Checker Pin on Remita

Remita is announcing to the public that they can now purchase the WAEC Result Checker e-pin on its platform to check their results. The West African Examination Council, WAEC, announced the release of results for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE through Mr. Patrick Areghan, its National Head.

Mr. Areghan disclosed this at a press briefing on Monday where he mentioned that candidates can now access their results alongside their certificates.

The WAEC Result Checker pin contains the pin and the serial numbers used in checking results on the WAEC website. Chinedu Alisa, the Head of Retail at Remita said, “Candidates who wish to check their results can conveniently get their WAEC Result Checker e-pin via Remita right on their smartphones by just clicking on www.remita.net/waec”.

Here are simple steps to get your e-pin:

Step 1: Visit www.remita.net/waec

Ensure you have a stable internet connection for a smooth transaction.

Step 2: Select the “WAEC Result Checker Pin”

Step 3: Fill in the necessary details

Input your details, including your name of service/purpose, email & phone number.

Step 4: Make Payment and receive your WAEC Result Checker Pin.

You can either pay by clicking the instructions to pay using your debit card, online banking, eNaira, USSD or other Digital channels available or visit any bank branch with your RRR to make payment.

Step 5: You can use this PIN to check your result on the WAEC website or through SMS.

Or you can use the REMITA APP too.

Step 1: Download the Remita Mobile App

Step 2: On the Remita homepage, click on “Bills & Purchase”

Step 3: Choose “BUY WAEC Result Checker Pin”

Choose the plan you are going for and click on “Proceed”.

Step 4: Enter your details carefully.

Double-check the accuracy of the information before proceeding.

Step 5: Make Payment and receive your WAEC Result Checker Pin.

Step 6: You can use this PIN to check your result on the WAEC website or through SMS.