Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

WAEC Releases 2021 GCE Results

Education
By Editor
9

 

The West African Examination Council has released the results of the 2021 second series West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates.

 

Speaking on Monday at WAEC Lagos office, Head of the National Office, Patrick Areghan, said the examination was conducted at the same time throughout the five-member countries, including Nigeria.

 

He said, “A total of 52, 973 candidates registered ft the examination. The conduct of the examination took place from Friday, November 12, 2021 to Wednesday, December 22, 2021.”

Continue Reading
Editor 3190 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

University Don calls for increased funding to local…

Be focused, diligent, UNILAG VC advises new…

Electoral Act Amendment: Presidency afraid of APC 2023…

Development: No zone in Oyo will be left out- Makinde

1 of 40