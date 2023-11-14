Champion Newspapers Limited
WAEC goes digital, to conduct computer-based SSCE from 2024

By Cosmas Chukwu

The West African Examinations by Council on Monday announced that it had ditched the paper and pencil test model and has adopted the Computer-Based Test mode for the conduct of the Senior School Certificate Examination.

This is contained in a statement signed by the acting head of the Public Affairs Unit of WAEC, Moyosola Adesina, and released on Monday.

According to the statement, the innovation would kick off with the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates in February 2024.

“In line with global best practices, the Nigeria National Office of the West African Examinations Council wishes to inform the general public, and all its stakeholders, that it has concluded plans to migrate its WASSCE for Private Candidates Examination Diets from Paper and Pencil Test to Computer Based Examination,” the statement from the body partly read

