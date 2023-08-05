Vwaere Diaso Should not Die In Vain

In 2014, a few weeks after joining the Federal Executive Council, I asked a question in the course of a debate about some buildings for renovation. My question was who is in charge of elevator regulation in Nigeria? Who ensures that the elevators imported meet specifications and that periodic maintenance is enforced? I sensed the irritation of most members at my ‘irrelevant’ question and nobody provided an answer as we moved to other topics.

Last week, Vwaere Diaso, a medical intern tragically died in an elevator accident at the Doctors residence of the General Hospital Idan Lagos State. Stories have it that the elevator fell from the 9th floor to the ground floor. It was also widely reported that the residents of the building have complained over the last three years about the elevator.

It is sad that elevators, which are vehicles, are not under any regulatory framework. No state or federal agency certifies, inspects, and licenses elevators in Nigeria. In 2013, the Minister of Labour made a regulation about elevator safety but no action was taken to regulate this means of transportation.

In the USA lifts are regulated by states according to a federal law from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. In the state of Maryland, lift are regulated by the Maryland Elevator Safety Review Board – Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing – Department of Labor. Periodic and annual maintenance schedules are enforced and the annual license is issued upon successful inspection.

In Singapore, lift regulation is governed by an Act of Parliament No. S 348 BUILDING MAINTENANCE AND STRATA MANAGEMENT ACT (CHAPTER 30C).

In the UK, n the UK, the safety standards and regulations for lifts are primarily governed by the Lifts Regulations 2016, which implemented the European Union’s Lifts Directive (2014/33/EU). These regulations provide a framework for ensuring the safety of lifts, their installation, maintenance, and use.

We need a regulatory framework for lifts in Nigeria. The regulation should be state-based under a federal law that specifies standards, maintenance, licensing, and certification of lifts.

Our lifts, especially in public buildings, are death traps and I do not use them. As Minister at the Federal Secretariat Abuja, I use the staircase to my 5th-floor office every day. I cannot enter a vehicle without a regulatory regime that ensures safety. Some weeks ago I visited a Federal Ministry at Abuja and avoided their lifts like a plague.

Vwaere died an avoidable death. We need to pay attention to the little things that underpin modernity. Annual inspection, and safety code enforcement would have saved her.

In the interim, I recommend that a department in the state Ministry of Works and Housing and the Federal Fire Service should commence the inspection and licensing of lifts pursuant to a Federal regulation by the Minister of Labour or an Executive order pending the adoption of a national standard for lift importation, maintenance, and certification.

The Federal Ministry of Housing can lead the process of adopting the national safety code for elevators as part of our building code.

The national disregard for health and safety issues must stop. Miss Diaso must not die in vain.

Osita Chidoka