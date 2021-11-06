Champion Newspapers Limited
Voters reject no face mask, no voting order  by presiding officer

By Pamela Eboh Awka 

A former Anambra state  House of Assembly member, Chikodi Aghanya, has described as ‘rubbish’ the instruction by the presiding officer at Ward 9 Ezimezi in Amawbia, Awka South Local of Anambra State.

The presiding officer, Ahmed Abdilahi had asked voters who trooped out around 8:30 am to go back and bring their facemasks before they would be allowed to do so.

Aghanya said, “We can’t take that instruction from you. This is rubbish. How can you ask these old people here to go back to their homes to go and bring facemasks before they will be allowed to vote? If you do that here you will see our true colour.”

Speaking about the situation, the Presiding Officer who is a National Youth Service Corps member said, “That was INEC instruction and we will obey it to the letter. We have hand sanitisers here. We have our facemasks on. They should go and have theirs. It’s a simple instruction they must obey

