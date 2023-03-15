Vote Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat for Second Term, MURIC Lagos Chapter advises Lagosians

The Lagos State Chapter of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), an Islamic human rights organization, has urged all eligible voters living in Lagos State to vote Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, for second term in office in the forthcoming governorship election slated for Saturday, March 18, 2023.

This was contained in a statement released by the State Chairman of MURIC, Dr. Busari Muhammad Jamiu Ademola, in Lagos.

The statement reads: “As Nigerians across the country are preparing to elect new governors on Saturday, Lagosians are advised to vote the incumbent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Babafemi Hamzat, for the second term in order to consolidate their laudable achievements recorded during their first term.

“It will be recalled that with the return to democracy since 1999, the State has witnessed tremendous political, economic and infrastructural development to the extent that it is now the 4th largest economy in Africa. This is unequivocally linked to its peaceful transition of government since 1999 in which the economic and political roadmap of the new president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been followed. No state in the entire nation has witnessed such enviable development till today.

“Without mincing words, we are appealing to all eligible voters living in Lagos to come out en masse and vote for Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat. They have worked assiduously to develop Lagos, the State of excellence. At this critical time of our national rebirth, the state does not need experimental democracy whatsoever from anyone with no tangible antecedents. Lagos does not deserve retrogressive governance at this period when the Jagaban of Borgu, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is poised to take over the mantle of leadership from President Muhammad Buhari as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“With the re-election of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, there would be an unbroken synergy between the State and the federal government for an unprecedented economic and infrastructural development and we can’t afford to miss this opportunity.

“With her cosmopolitan nature, all Nigerians living in Lagos irrespective of their religion, ethnicity and political affiliations are in for a better future, a robust security architecture, economic advancement, qualitative education and entrenchment of democracy with the re-election of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat.

“In conclusion, we urge all Lagosians to vote, not fight. The dividends of democracy could only be delivered to the masses through peaceful coexistence and harmony. Let’s use our PVC to vote competence, integrity and accountability as represented by Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat. It’s time for action, not violence and intimidation. Let our votes count, let Lagos soar higher through your vote for Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“Ẹko oni bajẹ ooooo. Ìdàgbàsókè Ìlú Èkó, ajumọṣe gbogbo wà ní”

