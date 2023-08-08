Vote buying: Zenith Bank presents evidence of 200,000 preloaded ATM cards to Ogun tribunal

.As Abiodun’s witness disclaims INEC’s result

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji

ABEOKUTA – An official of Zenith Bank, Mrs Celestina Appeal, who is the Head of Card Services of the bank on Monday appeared before the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital in relation to allegation of vote buying through preloaded ATM cards levelled against Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu.

Counsel to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan, had earlier informed the panel that two letters were submitted to Zenith Bank in February, seeking clarification on how Adebutu opened a special account for the purpose of his action with the bank as well as the request he made for the issuance of 200,000 preloaded ATM cards containing N10,000 each, days before the March 18 gubernatorial election.

The witness, who was subpoenaed by the tribunal started the presentation of her evidence by submitting the certified true copy of a letter written to Zenith Bank by Oladipupo Adebutu dated 27th February 2023, two days after the presidential election which the PDP lost, requesting to open an account for the production of 200,000 ATM verve cards containing N10,000 each and totalling N2 billion.

She also presented another certified true copy of a letter written by Adebutu and addressed to the bank dated the same 27th February 2023, requesting for the issuance of the 200,000 ATM verve cards.

Also, she tendered record of the delivery of and collection of the prepaid ATM cards to Adebutu, and the sample of the card, including the statement of account opened in the name of Oladipupo Adebutu, which indicates the inflow and outflow of the account from February to May 2023, and Certificate of Compliance.

The second and third witnesses that appeared before the panel, Mr Odesanya Olalekan, an artisan from Ijebu North East and Adeosun Waheed, a businessman from Abeokuta North both confirmed the distribution of the preloaded ATM cards by PDP members on the day of election.

While the second witness produced the copy of the preloaded card, which was marked RA13, the third witness, Waheed, under cross-examination by counsels to the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Afolabi Fashanu, SAN and Otunba Kunle Kalejaiye, SAN, respectively, confirmed that the preloaded ATM cards were distributed by Adebutu popularly known as Baba Ijebu, adding that the cards had the inscription of Mrs Caroline Adebutu, the mother of the PDP candidate.

While being cross-examined further, the witness testified that members of the PDP disrupted the voting process in the course of their resistance to the use of the BVAS in the conduct of the election.

Meanwhile, counsel to the petitioners, Gordy Uche, in his remarks expressed his decision to reserve his objection on the tendering of various documents and letters, including the collection and delivery of the cards to his final address.

He also objected to the tendering of the copy of the cards shared by the petitioner on the day of the election but postponed the details of his objection to the point of final address.

Counsel to the 2nd respondent (Gov. Dapo Abiodun), Prof Taiwo Osipitan, then applied for adjournment and said that the next witness will need to come and demonstrate some documents, informing the court of closing his case on Tuesday.

The tribunal, in its ruling accepted the copy of the subpoena and marked it as exhibit RA5. Also the letter tendered by the 1st witness, requesting for ATM by Adebutu was admitted as exhibit RA6.

In the same vein, the letter of deposit of N2 billion was marked as exhibit RA7.

The tribunal further submitted that since all the questions were direct and witnesses answered directly, therefore there was no need for re-examination.

In another development, a witness, Olalekan Odesanya, has told the Ogun State election petition tribunal sitting in Abeokuta that election in his polling unit was cancelled due to disruption, wondering how the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued a result for his polling unit.

Odesanya was one of the witnesses called by counsel to the second respondent, Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Odesanya, who said he voted at Polling Unit 002, Wesley Primary School, Oke Eri, in Ijebu-North East Local Government Area of Ogun State, testified before the tribunal that no result was recorded by the electoral umpire because the election was disrupted by individuals who were allegedly sharing credit cards to voters.

However, Odesanya expressed surprise when his attention to the certified true copy of the Form EC8A of his polling unit by the counsel to the petitioner, Gordy Uche.

Uche asked Odesanya to take a look at the result belonging to his unit, in which the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 139 and the All Progressives Congress (APC), 66 votes.

Responding, Odesanya said the result shown to him was for Wesley Primary school, his polling unit, saying “but no result was declared. This must be a fake result.” Yes, it shows Wesley Primary School, but I don’t know about it, there was disruption.”

Uche also showed a copy of Form EC40G issued by INEC to the witness, where it was reportedly written that votes were counted in the polling unit but the result was disallowed due to over voting.

But, Odesanya insisted the election was brought to an abrupt end when some individuals sharing card stormed the unit.

He said he collected a copy of the card and cashed out the money thereafter.

It then adjourned the case till Tuesday for the continuation of the hearing.