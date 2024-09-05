Volleyball League: Customs beat Immigration 3-1 for fourth victory

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) men’s volleyball team on Wednesday defeated the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) team 3-1 to record their fourth win at the 2024 Comptroller-General of Customs Volleyball Premier League in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, saw a thrilling four-set match dominated by NCS.

NCS won the first set 25-21 and continued their dominance in the second set with 25-20 points.

The third set was even more entertaining to watch as NCS opened a 10-point advantage.

The NIS rallied to win the last set 25–17 after a brave effort having adjusted their playing tactics.

Speaking after the match, coach of the Customs team, Jonah Adamu, told NAN that his team was determined to win the match.

Adamu said that they were optimistic of lifting the trophy.

He president that the players’ tenacity and the support of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi (MFR) and Samuel Onikeku, the NCS Sports Secretary-General, were the major factors that influenced the team’s triumph.

“We have won four matches and lost four so far. We only recently returned to the league after being absent the previous season, and the players are slowly picking up where they left off.

“These boys are motivating right now; we need to win more games to reach our goal. We want to list the trophy,” he said.

On his part, Head Coach of the Immigration team, Mangani Ibrahim, commended his players for their performance in the competition.

“Thus far, we have won three games and lost three.

“In comparison to our prior games, the boys performed admirably today and I think we will win our next one. On Thursday, we will have our rest day.

“We want to defeat NCS when we play them in the second phase,” he said.

The teams in the men’s category are; Offa VC (Defending Champions), NSCDC, Kano Pillars, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kada Kings, COAS Spikers and the Nigeria Correctional Service.

Others are Spartan Spikers VC, Sunshine Spikers, CNS Spikers, Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

NAN reports that 12 female teams and 12 male teams make up the 24 teams that are participating in the league.

The first phase of the League is organised by the Customs in conjunction with the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF).

The event which started on Aug. 26 is expected to end on Sept. 10.(