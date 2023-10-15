Vivian Nnoka ties the knot with Joshua Alawode in panache and glamopur

All human beings have a place inside which is filled with spiritual treasures. And for youthful Vivian Nneoma Nnoka and Joshua Boluwatife Alawode, freedom means that no one can stop them from doing what is right or persuade them to do what is wrong. For them, loving, cherishing and sharing their lives together to the glory of God and happiness of humanity is not an option but a desire which must be made infectious in the mind and body of those that they love.

The marriage of Vivian and Joshua is typical of a union made in heaven which is now been celebrated on earth by men and women of good will. So it came to pass that Vivian, the astonishingly beautiful daughter of Mr Magnus and Angela Nnoka and Joshua who is the beloved son of Rev Samson and Rev Mrs Sarah Alawode were joined in holy matrimony at the Foursquare Gospel Church Lekki in Lagos on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Holding hands, looking each other in the face amidst unconditional love and profession of high level of commitment to the union, Vivian and Joshua unanimously chorused “I do” to the admiration of all who gathered to honour them on their special day.

The processions at Harbour Point Hall in Victoria Island where entertainment of guests held were spectacle of some sort considering the caliber of people who devoted energy, time and resources to grace the occasion. With sumptuous meals on the tables and choice wines in the glass cups, guests were treated to memorable sequence of events which high point was the couple’s first official dance which was efficiently and chronologically displayed.

Here is wishing Mr and Mrs Joshua Boluwatife Alawode a happy married life in the presence of God.