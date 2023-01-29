Champion Newspapers Limited
VISIT TO KWARA SOUTH BY DR. IFEDI OKWENNA, HEAD OF INTERVENTION MISSION.

VISIT TO KWARA SOUTH.
The Intervention Team, Saturday 28th January 2023 took time to visit some parts of the Kwara South Senatorial District. The South District comprising Seven Local Governments is regarded as the strongest base of Obi-datti movement in Kwara State. The LGs include: Ekiti, Oke-Oro, Offa, Ifelodun, Irepodun, Isin and Oyun.
The Intervention Team were in Oke-Oro, Ifelodun and Irepodun. At Omu-Aran, Irepodun, the team joined in the Obi-datti Street Rally organized for the entire 7 Local Governments. The Street Rally organized for awareness creation and sensitization of people of Irepodun Local Govt. attracted, most LP Candidates including the Deputy Governorship Candidate, PCC members, State Party Executives, support Groups and many Obidients other jubilant Obi-datti Stakeholders who sang and danced to the admiration of all. Head of Intervention Team, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna commended them for the unity and camaraderie existing in the Party and the Obi-datti family in the State. The Team donated Campaign materials to the LP Kwara South Zone to aid their sensitization and voter education programmes

