Visa partners with Pick n Pay Nigeria to Bring Contactless Payments to Customers

Visa, a global leader in digital payments, and Pick n Pay Nigeria, a renowned retail company, have partnered to provide contactless payment solutions to customers in Lagos. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the shopping experience by offering a seamless, secure, and efficient payment method.

The partnership leverages Visa’s cutting-edge payment technology and Pick n Pay’s strong retail presence to offer customers a fast and convenient way to pay for their purchases. The contactless system will allow customers to make transactions by simply waving their card near a payment terminal, significantly reducing transaction time and increasing customer satisfaction.

“Contactless commerce has gained widespread adoption across the world as it transforms the retail experience for consumers. Our collaboration with Pick n Pay represents our dedication to delivering innovative payment solutions to our partners and bridging market gaps,” said Andrew Uaboi, Vice President, and Cluster Head of Visa West Africa. “We aim to enhance the customer journey across the region, and through Visa Tap to Pay, Pick n Pay’s customers will get to experience security and convenience with every contactless-enabled transaction made.”

Visa’s Tap to Pay offers a seamless and efficient payment method for customers with Visa’s contactless chip cards. Each payment made over a contactless-enabled payment terminal is secured with a transaction-specific, one-time code that effectively counters fraud and unauthorized access. The partnership aligns with Visa’s commitment to providing innovative experiences for its customers and partners and driving the adoption of contactless payments in Nigeria.

The contactless payment system is expected to roll out across all Pick n Pay stores in the coming months. This initiative marks a significant step forward in the adoption of digital payment solutions, reflecting both companies’ dedication to innovation and customer service.

