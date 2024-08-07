Viral video: Chris Ubah defends self after attack video of Lebanese surface online

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

A self acclaimed godfather of Anambra politics, Chief Chris Ubah has dismissed the viral video in which he was alleged to have attacked his Lebanese contractors working in his house in the United Kingdom.

In the video trending online, Ubah is seen shouting at the Lebanese contractors for not executing the contract to renovate the roof of his house. The video also accused Ubah of physically attacking the contractors.

When contacted, the Personal Assistant to Ubah, Engr. Emeka Okeke, said that the Lebanese contractors failed to complete the job, which led to the outburst.

He said, “Last summer, Chris Ubah contracted a Lebanese firm to repair the roof of his house in London, which he paid for, up front. He traveled back to Nigeria, and upon his return to London, he discovered that the roof had not been repaired as contracted. He got upset and lashed out, accused them of duping him and not fulfilling the contract.”

Meanwhile, Ubah has described the video as a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation, given his status as a politician.

He described the circulating video as the work of his political enemies, saying,

“I know where this is coming from. Since I am a politician and a public figure, my political opponents believe that the only way to damage my image and integrity is to spread such a video.”

In a response video, the Lebanese contractors denied the report that Chris Ubah owes them for the contract.

“Chris paid us to work on the roof of his house, and he traveled back to Nigeria,” one contractor said. “While he was away, my wife fell ill, and I had to attend to her to ensure she received medical attention. Chris is a good man; he is not at fault for the job not being completed. He does not owe us money, and he did not physically assault anyone. People should disregard those videos, as nothing of the sort happened.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng