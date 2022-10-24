Violence shows parties deceitful about peace accord-Adebayo SDP flagbearer.

Sir, you are the only presidential candidate who attended this private-sector intervention initiative by the International Christian Organisation for Sustainable Development [ICOSD], on poverty alleviation. What do you think about the programme and how would you rate the efforts of the present administration to tackle poverty?

For me, I think poverty alleviation is not what we should be talking about at this time in Nigeria. It is difficult to alleviate poverty because what alleviation means is that someone or something is sick and requires pain relief which will only give the person temporary relief. What I believe in is that the nation should embark on poverty eradication rather than alleviation and it is not difficult to do. First, we must ensure that the resources of government are properly used for the people and that public officers are truthful in the management and accounting of public resources.

Part of my poverty eradication programme was what made me to raise alarm that 80% of the nation’s crude oil is being stolen. In monetary terms, we are losing about N4billion every month and this amount to a minimum of two trillion annually. Anyone will agree with me that this is quiet a huge amount of money for the nation to be losing. The money we are talking about is being taken overseas and people in government are collecting commissions. This is part of the reasons why the masses are poor.

I raised the same alarm over our solid mineral resources. People are coming from all over the world but mostly from Asia countries and are stealing the solid minerals, moving them overseas and casing insecurity for our communities. Despite these issues, we spend money on the things that make people poor. There is sufficient food in the country. It is unfortunate that before the creation of the present Nigerian arrangements, many rural communities were feeding themselves for more than five hundred years but now in modern Nigeria, we cannot feed ourselves. So, people are poor because they cannot feed themselves again. Lack of housing is also why people are poor. We can afford to build one million housing units in every state of the federation to tackle housing deficit and if we do that effectively for four or eight years, housing will not be an issue again. Another reason why people are poor is that they do not have access to reliable and affordable medical care. We have the resources to have primary healthcare services in every ward in the country.

So, when the nation does these three things and also gives people access to quality education, poverty will be tackled and the rest of the money available can be spent on infrastructure and security. The idea that we can remove people out of poverty by donating money to them periodically is just temporary but it cannot solve the problem. The idea that poverty can be alleviated by going to the market and giving people cash is wrong. We can only deal a lasting blow to poverty when we remove those things that make people poor.

I tell my brothers and sisters that God has a reason why in the creation story, man was created last after everything that man would need on earth has been provided. If we look around the country, we would see that God created everything that even our next generation would need to survive on earth. So, the oil we are enjoying today came into existence millions of years ago. Even the arable land mass came before Adam was created. So, one cannot help but wonder why we are signing covenant with poverty when we have all we need. People sign covenant with poverty by voting in a bad government. This is the simple reason we have the problems around us today.

You were part of worried as a stakeholder that there has been violence in some states since the campaigns started and that the situation may worsen?

Ofcourse, I am worried. I am concerned because right from the day of signing the peace accord, many of the candidates came in and displayed the fact that they do not have a peaceful mind and are not interested in the peace accord. They only participated in the process as a formality. The candidates who were at the venue to sign the accord refused to seat on the chairs duly allocated to them. For example, Kwankwaso of the NNPP sat on the seat meant for Sowore. Datti of Labour Party sat where Ukachukwu was to seat, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP forced himself to seat where Al’Mustapha was allocated to seat. From that moment, it was obvious that some of the candidates were not interested in peace. Mind you, there cannot be peace without justice and it is not possible for justice to prevail without truth. I saw from that moment that some of the candidates are not ready for peace but we need peace in the country. There are just eighteen persons running for presidency out of over 200 million people. Those chosen to participate should feel privileged and lucky and should therefore bring out the best in their attitude and character because only God has the prerogative to choose leaders, despite what people may think. If people force themselves into leadership, they will not last there. What happened in the United Kingdom should serve as a lesson to us all. The Prime Minister lasted only 44 days and this goes to show that God is everywhere. All of us [[Presidential Candidates] need to be humble, make an honest case with the Nigerian people by refraining from telling lies and by not feeling arrogate or stating that you are entitled to the presidency or that it is your turn. It is not anybody’s turn to be president. Those who are saying it is their turn to be president do not even know whose turn it is to be born or whose turn it is to die. So, how come they are shouting that it is their turn to be president or to rule? It simply shows that such people do not know God who endows leaders and when it is time for him to release His people, one may be lucky to be used as an agent for that purpose.

You spoke about the administration not fighting crude oil theft, what makes you think you can do something different as president compared to what is happening now?

I am already doing something different and I will continue when I get there. While those in government are lying about the situation, I am telling the truth. If one is telling the truth, it is not so easy to talk. There are collaborators both inside and outside the government who are making things not to work well. We have people who do not want to obey the rule of law or even the law itself. So, what I am letting the nation know is that we should get used to the truth because once we get used to the truth, especially from leaders who can tell people the truth during campaigns, then there will be peace and development. What we have today is that many of the leaders tell lies. They lie about their names; lie about their age, their educational qualifications and what they stand for. So, when someone is telling the people the truth, even the truth does not favour him because people are used to believing lies. When someone is showing competences of issues, nobody who is dumb or incompetent should be able to escape the media because the media as the watchdog of society will ask questions. So, we should look at all the issues such as for example, my poverty eradication programme and ask how I intend to fund it, the 30 million jobs that I propose to create. I went to Washington DC recently and signed an agreement with the Chambers of Commerce there on job creation. There are companies coming to Nigeria to do business. These companies are there and are looking for viable investment opportunities. I know the health of the nation’s finances and the economy more than many members of the federal cabinet because when I said the nation does not lacks money and the media was arguing with me, I made it clear that the administration was lying. Even now they are still lying about the budget. The budget is not twenty trillion. The budget is about 14 trillion but the National Assembly padded the financial plan to push it up to twenty trillion and the money that will be borrowed to support the budget will not be felt by Nigerians. They are borrowing money to cash-out because they are going soon. Ends.