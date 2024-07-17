Violence disrupts PDP stakeholders in Akwa Ibom

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo

A violent disruption occurred at a stakeholders meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Itu local government area of Akwa Ibom.

The meeting aimed to select a consensus chairmanship candidate for the upcoming council elections.

However, the event turned chaotic when a lawmaker, Hon Kufre Edidem, arrived with a group of angry youths who opposed the consensus deal.

The youths attacked the stakeholders, including Hon Effiong Ebong, who was slapped and beaten.

Despite attempts to restore calm, the situation escalated, and the meeting ended in disarray.

The council chairman, Hon Etetim Onuk, was physically assaulted, and dignitaries, including Dr. Bassey Okon, had to flee for their lives.

The violence was reportedly instigated by Idongesit Ituen, who disputed the consensus deal and argued that the governor should select the chairman.

The incident has raised concerns about political violence and the need for peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as “a war field” with bottles thrown indiscriminately and people running for their lives.

The meeting was initially intended to be a peaceful gathering of stakeholders, but it quickly turned into a battleground.

The attackers were allegedly led by Ituen, who had earlier warned the political leaders against convening the meeting without his approval.

The violence has sparked widespread condemnation from political leaders and citizens alike.

Many have called for an investigation into the incident and for those responsible to be held accountable.

The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of political gatherings and the need for increased security measures to prevent such violence in the future.

The PDP has condemned the attack and promised to take action against those responsible.

The incident serves as a reminder of the need for peaceful politics and the importance of resolving conflicts through dialogue and negotiation.