Victory Gbakara wins Nigerian Idol Season 8, clinches prizes worth millions of naira

.Commends Bigi Brand for sponsorship

Victory Gbakara has emerged as the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 8 Musical Talent Show, after a fiercely contested finale between Precious Mac, in a show that recorded 33million votes, thus clinching the grand prize in the show that was proudly sponsored by the Bigi carbonated soft drink of Rite Foods Limited.

The prizes include N35million (Thirty-Five Million Naira) cash, a brand-new SUV, a Bigi branded refrigerator and a year’s supply of Bigi soft drinks, a recording label, a DStv Explora fully installed with a 12-month premium subscription, a weekend Get-away with four fans to Cape Town, in South Africa.

The elated 25 years old Victory Gbakara, a lawyer and singer, from Delta State, who had an electrifying act at the finale was highly praised by the judges, Oladapo Oyebanjo known by his professional name, D’banj, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko known as Simi, and Obi Asika respectively, for his amazing performances which made him clinch the coveted prize as the crowned Idol for Season 8, sponsored by Bigi for the third year in a row.

Flanked by his family and friends, after being declared winner, Victory Gbakara thanked God for supporting him all through the show, and for the talent that made him win the fabulous prize which he said would be used to continue his musical career and become top-notch, to make the country proud like other stars in the entertainment industry.

He also attributed his victory to the encouragement from his friends as well as his determination and hard work.

Eulogizing the Bigi brand, Victory Gbakara, who before the finale had a free shopping spree worth over N1,000,000, with other top three contestants at Shoprite, located at the Ikeja City Mall, and sponsored by Bigi, affirmed that the Bigi Tropical is his favorite soft drink. He attested to its unique flavor, stating that it refreshes him always.

Entertaining the judges and the audience at the show, Victory rendered his show-stopper performance of Bruno Mars’s “Locked Out of Heaven” which attracted a standing ovation, with the host, IK Osakioduwa, extolling him to sustain the musical talent in him, even after the Nigerian Idol contest.

Other activities that lit up the evening show were the performances by Progress Chukwuyem, the Nigerian Idol Season 7 winner, Fave’s lyrics of “Kante and Beautifully’,” as well as the renditions by Johnny Drille, who performed “How Are You (My Friend) and “Believe Me.”

In her remark, Ms. Adebola Adeyinka, the Assistant Marketing Manager at Rite Foods, the makers of Bigi carbonated soft drink, emphasized that their decision to sponsor the event showcased their commitment to connecting with consumers through meaningful platforms. This sponsorship aligns with their consumer-centric approach, where they prioritize the interests of their customers. The Nigerian Idol show exemplifies this commitment to providing a platform for discovering and nurturing young talents who aspire to become superstars, reflecting Rite Foods’ dedication to promoting what their consumers truly value.