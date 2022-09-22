Vice Chancellor lauds FG for take over of David Umahi University of Medical Sciences.

..says management has approved reduction of Tuition fees

Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

The Vice Chancellor of David Nweze Umahi University of Medical Sciences Uburu Ebonyi State Professor Jesse Uneke, has lauded the Federal Government for the formal take-over of the institution stating that the gesture has paved way for reduction of Tuition fees.

Professor Uneke made the assertion at the institution arena on Wednesday while fielding questions with newsmen on the giant strides recorded since the establishment of the ivory tower.

“You can not compare Federal Government with State in terms of funding, Staff salary, Capital Projects of university”

“We have been upgraded from State to Federal Government, we now enjoy TETFUND, and entitled to funding from the First tier of government”

He said that the management of the institution was committed in reversing Educational Tourism in the country.

“We have state of the Art Teaching Hospital with Best hands, Cancer /Renal Centers, Kidney and Liver Transplant”

According to him, “the take-over of the institution by the Federal Government, has translated to benefits including reduction of tuition fees”

“We want as many people to be able to afford the institution, now federal government has taken over, we are trying to make the university affordable”

“The major thing happening in the university is the transition from State to Federal University on 5th May 2022, during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari commissioning of the institution.

“The school fees for all programmes have been reduced notably Medicine/Surgery from N3m to N1m, Pharmacy (N2.5m to N.7m), Nursing Services from N2m to N.7m respectively.

” Presently, we are completing the official processes of formalization, in next few weeks, will be formal and official take-over ceremony”

The University Don restated that the institution was not involved in the current Strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“We are not on strike, when a university is starting, you dont embark on strike for a specific number of years,

*We are rounding off our first session that started in 2021/22 Academic session, we are running 17 Programmes in 19 Departments”

“We have atarted 2022/2023 Admission , we invite students who scored 140 and above to apply with requisite WAEC and NECO O’Level Result”

It would be recalled the university had its first Matriculation for the 2021/2022 academic session in June 2022 where 54 students matriculated.

It commenced academic activities on January 24th 2022, and is fully equipped with the state of the act medical facilities cutting across edged technology, erudite scholars and consummate academia.