Vessel Fire Incident In The Niger Delta – All Crew Members Rescued.

– As NIMASA DG sets up incident command center.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA on Thursday, 18th July,2024 received signals from the Regional Maritime Rescue Coordinating Center (RMRCC) Lagos, that Britania U, a drilling platform was under distress at Ajakpa Field, (OML 90), 10.77 nautical miles South of Forcadoes Terminal in Delta State, Nigeria

All nineteen crew members onboard the ill-fated Britania U drilling platform were successfully rescued from the Vessel.

The Agency collaborated with other responding Agencies and first responders to ensure the safe rescue and evacuation of the crew and other exposed persons during the incident.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola has set up an incident command center in the office of the Agency’s Executive Director Operations, to prepare an effective situation-based response plan against oil spillage or other incidents affecting the marine environment and safety of navigation.

Furthermore, in line with its mandate under the Merchant Shipping Act 2007, the Agency’s Marine Accident Investigation Unit has launched an investigation into the direct and remote causes of this unfortunate mishap. The outcome of the investigation will be published and recommendations arising therefrom implemented.

