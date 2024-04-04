Champion Newspapers Limited
Varsiy staff dies after loaded container falls over her

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

A library staff of Ilesa University in Osun State, Ogunmokun Fanimo was on Wednesday crushed to death after a cashew container fell over her while driving.

Daily Champion gathered the incident which occurred in Ilesa along Osu road, Osun State attracted many sympathisers as wine color Toyota Corrola with registration number Lagos LSD 584GD was trapped under the container for hours, rendering efforts by passers-by to rescue the woman abortive.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), Kehinde Adeleke said: “One Mrs Fanimo Ogunmokun was killed after cashew truck container fell on her car. She is a staff of Unilesa who is retiring this month from service.

“The truck which belongs to an agro industry in Ilesa , was later lifted up to recover the corpse of Mrs Fanimokun. The corpse has been removed from the scene.”

