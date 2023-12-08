Varsity Don Narrates How His SUV Was Stolen In Enugu By His Neighbour

By Cosmas Chukwu

A lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, who identified his name simply as Innocent, Wednesday, narrated how his Rav4 2014 model was stolen by his neighbour whom he never suspected to be a thief.

Narrating his experience, Mr. Innocent said he parked his jeep at a popular garden along Ofulonu Road at Nsukka to watch a Premier League match last weekend.

According to him, “It was like a magic. Somebody told me that he saw the vehicle being driven away, but never suspected it was stolen. I had to rush home to activate my tracking apparatus.”

He said the SUV, which was stolen around 6:30pm, was tracked at the town of Omo bordering Uzo-Uwani in Enugu State and Anambra State.

In his words, “I contacted the police, and they guided the tracking of the vehicle. The thief was intercepted by police operatives manning a checkpoint and taken to a police station at Omo. It was there that I, alongside the policemen I contacted from Nsukka, met the suspect that night.

“Surprisingly, the suspect lives not far from my abode. He is someone that everyone sees as holy. The matter is being investigated, afterwards, he will be arraigned in court.

“The buyer has also been arrested. The price they agreed was N5m. This is a vehicle that goes for N13m. I’m happy that my vehicle has been recovered. I also commend technology.”

In another development, a welder along Enugu Road in Nsukka, Onyema Ossai, said his motorcycle was stolen in front of his shop last Saturday.

Quoting him, “I had closed for the day, but brought out my motorcycle from where it was parked. I left it along the road to tie some doors behind the shop with chains. When I came back, the motorcycle was gone. Till today, I haven’t seen it. Stealing of vehicles and motorcycles is everywhere at Nsukka, and people should beware.