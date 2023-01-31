Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Vanguard Personality of the year awards 2022 held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ...Access Bank Chairman/Chairman of the Occasion. Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika; presenting the award to Vanguard Personality of the year 2022 to, Aliko Dangote; Vanguard Chairman Mr. Sam Amuka; Governor of the Year Award to Governor of Kwara State, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. During the Vanguard Personality of the year award 2022 held at Eko Hotel in Lagos .27/1/2023 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
8
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

R-L …Yeye Oodua ,Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, Erelu Abiola Dosumu; presenting Distinguished .Public Service award to Chairman ,NDLEA .Brig. Gen .Buba Marwa (rtd) ,while others watch .

L-r…Founder / CEO Techno Oil limited   Mrs. Nkechi Obi, ( MON )  received  Vanguard Women Entrepreneur of the year  award from , Yeye Oodua ,Erelu Kuti  IV of Lagos, Erelu Abiola Dosumu.

Founder / CEO Techno Oil limited   Mrs. Nkechi Obi, ( MON) with her  award .

L-r… Access Bank Chairman/Chairman of the Occasion .Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika; Nigerian Lawyer . Segun Awolowo; Publisher of Vanguard newspaper .Mr Sam Amuka,and Mrs Rita Amuka.

L-r… Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited. Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; discussing with Chairman ,NDLEA .Brig. Gen .Buba Marwa (rtd) .

L-r… Senator Bola Olajumoke .presenting Lifetime Achievement award to Engr Mayen Adetiba .

L-r… Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria , Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; with Public  Sector of the year ICON Mr Mohammed Bello Koko.

Founder / CEO Techno Oil limited   Mrs. Nkechi Obi, ( MON ) .. received    Vanguard Women Entrepreneur of the year  award from   , Yeye Oodua ,Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, Erelu Abiola Dosumu (both Middle) with Them are L-r  Mr Nnamdi Umeofia ; Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; Mrs Adaeze Umeofia and Others.

L-r… Former Minister of Industries Dr (Mrs.) Nike Akande; presenting Lifetime Achievement award .to representative of Chief Rasaq Okoya, Mr Tunde Okoya. During the Vanguard Personality of the year award 2022 held  at Eko Hotel in  Lagos .27/1/2023 ….PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8742 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 1, 2023

Distinguished Prof. Cecelia Igwuilo, thanksgiving Service…

Directorate of Professional Women Tinubu/Shettima press…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 31, 2023

1 of 268